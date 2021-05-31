The best gaming, hardware and high-tech deals this Monday, May 31st! – Old Sport Republic

Live Feed French Days 2021: The best gaming, hardware and high-tech offers this Monday, May 31st! Posted on 05/31/2021 at 7:04 am The week starts with the French Days 2021 continuing on Monday 31st May! The program includes discounts on universal games, hardware and high-tech products to have fun and save for this summer! After a weekend full of news and good plans, the French Days continue this Monday in fnac, Darty, Rue du Commerce, Cdiscount Boulanger and Amazon. The entire sales department therefore offers numerous promotions on the most important branded products! Are you interested in buying a television? Discounts on OLED televisions are available at very attractive prices. The same applies to sound systems that are sold at reduced prices. Samsung or Yamaha soundbars are available with a reduction of up to 25% or even 30%. On the gaming side, we notice a plethora of discounts on famous titles like The Last Of Us Part II, Ghost Of Tsushima or God Of War! On Friday, Amazon cut the price of its 12-month PS Plus subscription to under $ 48. As you can see, the good offers are very present and the dealers will have many surprises in store for us for the rest of the French Days 2021!

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes. In order not to miss a bargain, here is our live minute, which is responsible for bringing you the best deals on the net. By jameson30, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP