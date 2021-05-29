The best gaming, hardware and high-tech offers this Saturday, May 29th, live! – Old Sport Republic

Live Feed French Days 2021: The best gaming, hardware and high-tech offers this Saturday, May 29th, live! Posted on May 29th, 2021 at 9:26 am No action break, the French Days will continue on Saturday, May 29th! Lots of discounts on gaming, hardware and high-tech are waiting for you. Our Live is here to help you not miss any of the best promotional offers of the day! While the French Days have been raging for a few days, this advertising Saturday promises full of surprises. All of the major retailer sites from Amazon to Fnac, including Boulanger and Micromania, have great deals on a variety of different products for us. 4K TVs, video games, headphones … if you want to renew your equipment or your games library, now is the right time! Since Thursday, the launch date of this 2021 edition, the French Days have allowed the fastest to go with 4K OLED- TVs at knockout prices, but also the latest PlayStation 4 hits at -50% thanks to Days of Play. This Saturday promises to be just as rich in great deals and if you follow this live feed you will be sure to find the best deals of the moment!

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes. By TomLenders, Jeuxvideo.com partner MP