The best gaming offers of the spring edition of 2021 – Old Sport Republic

The French Days were brought to life by French retailers, online shops and e-merchants and are a French exclusivity that gives us a foretaste of the summer sales, which logically take place at the end of May.

French Days: The best video games and console deals of the Spring 2021 edition

The best PS4 deals

It Takes Two for PS4 is back on sale!

The famous It Takes Two is back! Completely a victim of its own success, the famous cooperation game now appears sporadically at certain retailers. But it’s come back and it’s on sale for less than € 30! This is a great opportunity to take it! Find It Takes Two on PS4 for € 29.99 instead of € 39.99 on Amazon It Takes Two is a platform, action and cooperation game. In the heart of a torn family, you play the two puppets that come to life and represent the parents who have to go through difficulties in the imagination of their daughter.

NieR Automata on sale on PS4

The French Days are in full swing and offers keep popping up here and there! There we have one of the hits of the decade, which is now available with a promotion that brings its price below the 20 euro mark. A particularly attractive price for this game that combines action and adventure in a robot-ravaged world where the ultimate survivors of mankind have taken refuge on the moon. Play as the battle-hardened androids of the YoRHa Force who have vowed to free the earth from the grip of machines. This version includes all of the game’s DLC. Find NieR Automata for € 17.90 at Cdiscount

Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 for under € 35

The title offers a completely revised version of Final Fantasy VII. So not only have the graphics been revised, but also the music, the gameplay and even the story! Already a legendary hit in the original version, the remake version now finds it there, given the quality of the adventure on offer. Find Final Fantasy 7 for € 33.90 at Cdiscount

NieR Replicant for PS4 available from Cdiscount

The title has just been released but is already cult, NieR Replicant Remake is currently on sale and is already enjoying a nice discount! The game, which has sometimes fallen victim to a lack, is back at the best price on Cdiscount, which it offers for less than € 47. A lot for this game that re-explores the world of Yoko Taro, full of references, secrets, both dark and lush with loneliness. And if you loved NieR Automata, you will love this prequel remake. Find NieR Replicant Remake on PS4 for € 46.90 at Cdiscount

Captain Tsubasa – Rise of the New Champions shoots the prizes right!

The game is currently benefiting from a very nice discount on Amazon, with -50% displayed on the counter! You will find Olivier and his friends always ready to walk thousands of miles of land to get their best shots! Whether it’s an eagle, a tiger or an ostrich, you will enjoy rediscovering the most famous movements in anime! Find Captain Tsubasa on PS4 for € 29.99 instead of € 59.99 on Amazon While you wait for Euro 2021, which kicks off in June, you can revamp your tech skills on FIFA 21. The benchmark soccer simulation falls to the (very small) price of € 24.99 on the PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 thanks to a big promotion by Fnac. The FIFA series is an integral part of the world of video games and goes to the every year with soccer games Limits of great depth. Whether with career mode, online play or just multiplayer games with friends on the couch, this is the ultimate simulation. You will find hundreds of official teams split between Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League and many other leagues. Global competitions are also on the program, such as the Champions League or the UEFA Europa League. In short, everything you need to excite football fans: Find FIFA 21 on PS4 for € 19.99 instead of € 69.99 on Fnac

Nioh Collection in action on PS5

The NioH games will have marked their time with their gameplay as fine as it is punishing. In a Japan under the grip of darkness, you play as Samurai William and you will have a lot to do to get rid of the monsters, ghosts and other demons of Japanese folklore! NioH Collection picks up on both episodes of the saga with all their expansions! Enough to immerse yourself in this medieval fantasy world! Find the NioH Collection on PS5 for € 58.99 instead of € 83.99 on Amazon

The Last of Us Part II for less than € 30!

Another must-have exclusive to PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part II, drops to € 29.99 on the Boulanger site. This is the physical version of the game and it usually costs € 69.99. Ready to kill the infected? So don’t miss out on this Days of Play offer! After the hugely popular The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part II invites you to follow the adventures of Ellie, a young survivor set out on an adventure in a pandemic ravaged in the United States. In fact, a mushroom called Cordyceps has turned much of the population into zombies, and to avenge the death of a loved one, our heroine has to take to the streets. An exciting and emotional adventure that has won more than 300 awards since its release! Find The Last Of Us Part 2 on PS4 for € 29.99 at Fnac

Immortals Fenyx Rising Shadowmaster Edition for PS4 and PS5 at half price!

Immortal’s Fenyx Rising will have been discussed a lot when it came out, and mostly because of its puzzles, which can be tricky! You play the demigoddess Fenyx, who is responsible for saving her island and the entire Greek pantheon from a sad fate! Not only is this edition upgradeable to a PS5 version, but it also includes additional digital content! A complete package for fans of Greek mythology! Find Immortals Fenyx Rising Shadowmaster Edition for € 34.99 instead of € 69.99 at Micromania

The best Nintendo Switch deals

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch at a special price

A very nice reduction that we find here with not one, but two Assassin’s Creed games on Nintendo Switch! In fact, this compilation includes Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Taking back the same eras and continuing the long history of the assassins, with a focus on the New Continent in both North America and the Caribbean. This compilation is offered at a discount of -46% and is now available for less than € 27! Find the Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection Compilation for € 26.89 instead of € 50 on Amazon

The best Xbox deals

Xbox Series S falls below € 320

At Cdiscount, the Xbox Series S comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives access to a catalog of games on console, PC and in the cloud. There is also a nice bonus in the form of a Funko Pop Halo figure. Discover the Xbox Series S + 1 month Game Pass Ultimate + 1 Funko Pop Halo figure for € 319.99 at Cdiscount. Remember, the Xbox Series S shares several similarities with the Xbox Series X starting with the latest generation AMD architecture. However, it’s a little less powerful and more suitable for 1080p gaming. Still, it is a “real” next generation console that is compatible with all new Xbox products. French Days: Don’t miss any of the event’s offers