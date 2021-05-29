The best hardware deals – Old Sport Republic

The French Days 2021 offer many promotions on products from the hardware universe! PCs, keyboards, mice and many other accessories at very affordable prices for a limited time! If you’ve been waiting for the right time to use your money, now is the right time! In fact, the French Days are a time of heavy promotions for hardware products. We’re seeing discounts on branded accessories and gaming laptops! Often reduced by 15 to 20%, these offers are sold at unbeatable prices. Crazy RTX 3060 PCs, price-cutting mechanical keyboards, or even powerful displays for a minimal investment? You got it, it’s time to do great business by June 2nd! Here is our pick of the best hardware deals that you shouldn’t miss out on!

The 24 “AOC 24B2XHM2 screen for less than 100 €!

If you want to change your PC screen without breaking the bank, the French Days are here for you. In fact, the reseller Cdiscount is offering the 24-inch monitor AOC 24B2XHM2 for only 99.99 euros, compared to 174.40 euros in normal times. An impressive price for this device with quite respectable features. Equipped with a 24-inch VA panel, this screen is able to display a resolution of 1920×1080 with a refresh rate of 75Hz. Thanks to its response time of 4ms, it is suitable for both office and gaming. A great achievement by AOC, limited to the essentials to guarantee an affordable price that is further reduced on the occasion of these French days. Find the AOC 24B2XHM2 screen at € 99.99 instead of € 174.40 at Cdiscount

The Asus ZEPHYRUS 14 “ultra-portable gaming PC for € 1,499!

If you are looking for performance without having to tie a paw, you should be interested in the Asus ZEPHYRUS-G14-GA401QM-091T ultraportable gaming PC. This model, generally offered by Fnac for € 1,899.99, benefits from a 21% discount during these French days. Result: an extraordinary price of € 1,499.99 Generally difficult to negotiate without reaching too high a price, mobility and performance go hand in hand in this ultra-portable Asus ZEPHYRUS-G14-GA401QM-091T. Equipped with a 14-inch screen, it houses an AMD RYZEN 9-5900HS processor as well as an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card so that you can enjoy the most demanding games. We find 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD to go with the whole thing. A beautiful war machine at a greatly reduced price! Find the Asus ZEPHYRUS 14 “ultra-portable gaming PC for € 1,499 instead of € 1,899 at Fnac

The Samsung 870 QVO 1TB internal SSD for € 79.99 at Fnac

Have you filled your computer’s hard drive? It’s a quickly irritating situation that forces you to juggle between the content present on your computer … Take advantage of the French days, Fnac is offering the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB internal SSD for € 79.99 versus € 99.99 in normal time! As one of the most efficient in the SSD sector, the Korean brand offers a little speed jewel with this 870 QVO. With sequential read and write speeds of 560 MB / s and 530 MB / s, respectively, you should have no problem transferring files quickly. If you have a conventional hard drive, this can also be a good way to shorten the loading times of your games: Find the Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SSD for € 79.99 instead of € 99.99 at Fnac

MSI GF 65 Thin RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop PC at the lowest price!

For a long time it was offered at a price of € 1,100, then it was discounted by € 30 last week. The MSI GF Thin Gaming Laptop PC cuts its price even further to under € 1000! An excellent offer for this model equipped with an RTX 3060. This laptop offers a solid configuration to play in Full HD in very good conditions. Weighing in at 1.86 kg, it is equipped with an Intel Core i5-10200H processor (2.4 GHz / 4.1 GHz Turbo – Quad-Core) and an NVMe M.2 PCI Express SSD with 512 GB and can be used anywhere can be taken with you because the battery in the office automation system lasts for 7 hours. Solid with its brushed aluminum frame, it will stand the test of time. It features a backlit keyboard, 144Hz IPS screen with ultra-thin bezels, and a Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer sound system for better immersion. Buy MSI GF Thin RTX 3060 gaming laptop for € 999 instead of € 1299!

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop PC dropped in price

This Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 3060 is a great opportunity to use ray tracing without breaking the bank thanks to Cdiscount! This Legion 5 model has all the necessary features to meet the needs of gamers when small concessions such as resolution or display frequency are made. Attention, this PC is sold without an operating system Benefit from a discount of more than € 70 on the Lenovo Legion 5 PC with the code FD15 at Cdiscount This model benefits from a nice technical data sheet: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a GeForce RTX graphics card 3060, 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The screen has a diagonal of 15.6 inches and has a full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, thanks to its weight, it can be transported quite easily from 2 , 5kg. In terms of connectivity, this model includes 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 Ethernet port and 1 HDMI port. It is definitely a nice machine that allows you to play all the latest games very comfortably at more than 60 FPS in Full HD. Plus, enjoy ray tracing and DLSS in compatible games. This Acer gaming PC has everything you need to play. It is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of memory. The processor is an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series and 16 GB of RAM. Plus, you can count on the 256GB SSD for a fast PC when performing general tasks. Combined with a 1 TB hard drive, you can store all of your games. For less than € 1,500 you can play all the games of the moment in maximum resolution. Take advantage of the discount on the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 at € 1499.99 instead of € 1799.99 at Darty

The Alienware M15 laptop PC with an RTX 3060 16GB RAM 1TB SSD at the best price

This Alienware laptop PC is worthy of its lineage. With 16 GB DDR4 RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, the 10 your games on its 15.6 inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080. And of course, the 1TB SSD will be there for all of your games. Because of its structure, you can start it Plus quickly. Usually it is offered for around 2600 € currently on sale at Darty! And with the code DARTY10 you get € 10 free for every € 100 purchase. Find the Alienware Gaming Laptop PC M15 for € 1,999.99 instead of € 2,599.99 at Darty

The 32 “1 ms 165 Hz FHD curved PC gaming screen is experiencing a drop in price

This ViewSonic screen is currently being offered at a particularly attractive discount that brings the price below the 200 euro mark. A very interesting price for this special 32-inch diagonal gamer monitor, a response time of 1 ms, 165 Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. In addition, it comes with AMD FreeSync technology that allows you to sync your AMD graphics card with the monitor, which can avoid the effects of blurring, stuttering and tearing of the image. The curvature of this screen is 1500R, which gives a real immersion effect. In short, a real ViewSonic VX3218 PC gaming screen for 199 € instead of 299 € can be found at Cdiscount

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes.