The best images from the 1st Worker’s Compensation Awards gala

Last Wednesday, April 14, the I Labor Compensation Awards gala took place, held at EYen’s headquarters in Madrid. The prizes for this pioneering event in our country were awarded during this meeting, the objective of which is to make visible and highlight the best initiatives and strategies in terms of work compensation and employee recognition. The gala brought together the finalists, members of the jury and representatives of the sponsoring companies.

At the event, Cepsa received its prize as winner of the 1st Labor Compensation Awards, followed by Sanitas and Nationale-Nederlanden. Kairs Digital Solutions moved into the special category by being recognized by the jury as the most flexible project.

As with the rest of the finalists, the following companies received access (in alphabetical order): Ericsson, Haya Real Estate, Kairs DS, Leroy MerlinMcDonald’s, Media Interactiva and UCI. The members of the jury present at the gala were in charge of issuing the tickets.

The 1st Labor Compensation Awards were organized byRRHHDigital with the support of EY, CompensaCH, Edenred and Payflow as sponsors and with the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors.BMW Madrid was the official vehicle for the awards and to give the finalists an end-of-life experience of the week aboard a top-of-the-range BMW.

