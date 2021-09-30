the-big-screen-of-the-17th-century

Sometimes, looking at a painting is more like reading than looking. In the seventeenth century, one of the most popular pictorial genres in Andalusia, narrative and serial painting, served to bring examples, usually moral, to society in a didactic way. Javier Portús, head of Conservation of Painting up to 1800 warns about it of the Prado Museum and curator of the exhibition Murillo’s prodigal son and other ways of narrating in the Andalusian baroque , recently opened and that will remain open until 23 from January. A sample that the visitor, recommends Portús, should approach “carefully”: more like someone who is turning the pages of a story than someone trying to keep an image on the retina. But, what is special about the stories hidden in the Andalusian baroque canvases? What did they say? Who were those messages addressed to?

First, a bit of context:

What was the Seville of Murillo and his contemporaries like?

If during the 16th century the city had become the meeting point of two worlds, in the gateway from the Indies to Europe and, therefore, into a prosperous and cosmopolitan metropolis, the century of Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1618 – 1682) brought a succession of misfortunes that altered the spirits of the city.

Faced with that unfortunate reality, says Portús, there was another just as true: “Churches are erected or rebuilt throughout Seville, like El Calvario, in 1622, or Santa María la Blanca, the following year . In 1670, the canonization of Saint Ferdinand it is registered as the most massive celebration of the Modern Age ”. It is, explains Portús, a time of great artistic genius, the one embodied by Murillo , Juan de Valdés Leal (1622 – 1690) or Cordoba Antonio del Castillo (1616-1668), So what It is explained by the interest in the arts of cosmopolitan and ancestral families who commissioned works , usually of medium size, for their private halls or oratories. The most popular genres in that Seville were still lifes, images of the rich charitably feeding the poor (pictures of children eating are very unique in Murillo) and portraits, including banquets, which were sometimes even celebrated as a spectacle. public. And, of course, the series of narrative paintings .

Three painters and three ways of telling stories with pictures

In the Baroque, the fable of the prodigal son –the metaphor of God as a father capable of forgiving any offense– becomes the most painted . Murillo opted for it, drawing inspiration from earlier Jacques Callot engravings. Another of the favorite routes is the one taken by Del Castillo: the narration of an adventure from the Old Testament with a moral, like that of Joseph, the son of Jacob to whom his brothers sell and who ends up becoming governor of Egypt. Valdés Leal, at the request of Ambrosio de Spínola, archbishop of Seville (grandson of Spínola from the surrender of Breda), paints landmark moments in the life of his patron saint, Saint Ambrosio.

In these three series that make up the exhibition, each painting is like a chapter in a book . For this, the three geniuses use pictorial-narrative resources: chromatic unity, repetition of background elements for the continuity of the diegesis … But what are the peculiarities and narrative style of each artist?

Portús says that Murillo could be affirmed that was the great talent of his generation , the one who possessed a natural gift to reflect emotions and, thus, to move the viewer or, as the expression of the time used to say, “to move the affections”. How does Murillo describe the process by which a second son demands the inheritance from his father in advance and then squanders it, ends up grazing pigs and, after repentance, returns home? What details of his time does it include?

Of the Cordovan Antonio del Castillo there are several qualities that Portús highlights as a narrator : “Build scenarios that, although they are invented archeologies, always refer to a common world; For example, the well that comes out of the bottom in the first frame will then be a relevant element in the next, giving continuity to the story, and this is the case with the six, which almost have symmetry. Not to mention his mastery of anatomy… ”. Also highlights in him , tells, his way of representing the struggles of the individual in front of the world . How does he do it?

Valdés Leal, who was one of the most relevant figures, nevertheless lived in the shadow of Murillo’s fame and, as a reaction, ended up developing a style closer to his “rough and explosive” temperament, in the words of Portús. “It is a more material painting, more expressionist, less given to formal correctness”. Those traits are also reflected in his way of narrating. When he tells scenes from the life of Saint Ambrose in his paintings, he paints it with the face of his client Ambrosio de Spínola, and he does not miss the opportunity to show variegated compositions in all of them, in which he even introduces references to buildings in the Seville of La time.

A sample resulting from research The series of the prodigal son by Murillo is preserved in its entirety in the National Gallery in Dublin, where it was recently restored with the advice of the Prado Museum. It is one of the few that there is evidence that the Sevillian author painted. Although it is unknown who commissioned it, its route to this day has been studied and mapped out. This exhibition is the result of an exhaustive investigation whose conclusions led us to choose to show the six pieces of Murillo’s series together with other works of a narrative nature, others 27 works in total, mostly from the Prado Museum’s own funds, to which are added paintings from institutions such as the Academy de San Fernando, the National Library or the Museum of Fine Arts of Asturias. One of the findings of this process of The study has been, for example, to show that the four small versions of the paintings of Murillo’s prodigal son that the Sevillian painted were not previous sketches, but rather memories of the original work, to keep it in mind after being delivered to its client.