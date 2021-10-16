the-biologist-jordi-bascompte,-ramon-margalef-award-for-his-research-on-the-architecture-of-biodiversity

Jordi Bascompte, in an image File. Pablo Julia

The biologist, ecologist and professor of Ecology at the University of Zurich Jordi Bascompte (Olot, 1967) has obtained the Ramon Margalef Prize for Ecology 2021 awarded by the Generalitat each year for his “innovative work on mutualistic interactions between plants and animals and the ecology of communities.” Bascompte, who was a CSIC research professor at the Doñana Biological Station, has focused his work on investigating the structure and dynamics of ecological networks and has identified general laws that determine how species interactions shape diversity. what he calls “biodiversity architecture”. The Ramon Margalef Prize, endowed with 80. euros, is one of the most important granted in the field of ecology, and this year celebrates its seventeenth edition.

As reported by the Catalan Government, Jordi Bascompte has been chosen this year winner of the Ramon Margalef Prize for Ecology 2021 from among 33 applications. The jury has valued the work of the biologist in the investigation of the dynamics of ecological networks and has highlighted that he has been the introducer of the interactions of mutual benefit between plants and animals in the theory of the ecology of communities, until now dominated by the perspectives on predation and competition.

The jury highlighted “his extraordinary talent in selecting questions that can be addressed with existing data of sufficient quality to reach solid theoretical conclusions “, and that” despite the diversity of his multiple contributions, his scientific career constitutes a unity due to conceptual coherence and methodological style. “

The verdict also underlines that “Jordi Bascompte’s work is brilliant and has an aesthetic point both in conception and communication, which has made it easier to reach a wide audience ”. His research combines mathematical models, simulations and data analysis to address fundamental and applied questions in ecology and some of his books have become benchmarks that establish bridges between natural history and the theory of community ecology.

The Ramon Margalef Prize for Ecology, which is the most important awarded by the Generalitat, together with the International Catalonia Prize, will be awarded to the winner in a ceremony to be held on November 9 at the Palau de la Generalitat presided over by the president, Pere Aragonés. In this event, the French ecologist Sandra Lavorel will also receive her award, who won the award of the year 2020 but who, due to the pandemic, could not collect it.

Since 2004, the Generalitat distinguishes with the Ramon Margalef Prize for Ecology to people around the world who work to advance the discovery of ecological science. The award was created in honor of the memory of Professor Ramon Margalef (Barcelona, ​​1919 – 2004), one of the world’s greatest exponents, recognized for his contribution to scientific and intellectual work in the field of modern ecology.

The award is granted after analyzing the monitoring of candidatures presented each year by university institutions, higher schools, research centers, scientific academies or with scientific branches, and other institutions with a similar purpose. In previous editions, Paul Dayton, John Lawton, Harold Mooney, Daniel Pauly, Paul Ehrlich, Simon Levin, Juan Carlos Castilla, Daniel Simberloff, Sallie Chisholm, David Tilman, Robert Ricklefs, Josep Peñuelas, Sandra Díaz, Steve Carpenter, Carlos have been awarded. M. Duarte and Sandra Lavorel.

