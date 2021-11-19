the-bishops'-spokesman,-on-clerical-pedophilia:-“they-are-only-small-cases”

The spokesman for the Spanish bishops, Luis Argüello, has dispatched this Friday the problem faced by the Catholic Church due to the numerous sexual abuse of minors with a dismissive “they are only small cases.” Furthermore, he has boasted that the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) “is the first in the world to approve a set of rules to deal with cases of sexual abuse against minors and people who habitually have an imperfect use of reason” . The spokesman added a challenge to the whole of society: “Why is the focus only on the Catholic Church? There are cases in sports federations, has a general investigation been requested from the COE or FIFA? ”. According to a count by EL PAÍS – there are no official figures – there are at least 945 victims of pedophilia in the Spanish Church.

It is not the first time that the bishops They appeal to the well-known “and you more”, in the idea that it is in civil society where most of the abuses take place, without mentioning, in this case, that, at the same time, the bishops stand as a reference universal morality since many of them have admitted having covered up pedophiles for decades. This time, Argüello has raised the rank of apology. He has raised why “the COE or FIFA” is not being investigated, in reference to the Spanish Olympic committee and the federation that regulates international football. It was a rhetorical question to emphasize that the EEC, contrary to what other episcopates in Europe or America are doing, will not carry out any investigation, internal or external, on cases of abuse. It has been claimed by half a dozen prelates, without success.

“Even adding up all those that have appeared in the media, which go back to a period of 80 years, surely not more than a thousand ”, he added after reading the official note issued at the end of the CEE autumn plenary assembly. Argüello has put a percentage: only 0.8% of these abuses “occur in the Church.” He has also said that most of the abused ask for “discretion, without making their own case a media issue.” What this autumn plenary has done is to approve a so-called “General Decree on the protection of minors”, in which the canonical norms dispersed so far in various documents are collected. “It will be valid in all Spanish dioceses and in religious institutions governed by diocesan law,” concluded Argüello from Santiago de Compostela, where all the prelates have traveled on pilgrimage.

After appealing to With the help of the Holy Spirit, he said: “With him we are not afraid to face issues such as lack of faith and corruption within the Church that really hurt us and we ask forgiveness from God, the victims and society, at the same time. that we work for its eradication and prevention ”. In his inaugural address, last Monday, the Cardinal Archbishop of Barcelona and president of the organization, Juan José Omella, asked in his own way for forgiveness for ecclesiastical pedophilia, without citing that word or sexual abuse.

His spokesman has not followed this Friday in that line, in a press conference that has also been dedicated to ecclesiastical budgets, largely from the state coffers; to conclude the drafting of a pastoral instruction on the current situation of Spanish society, with the title Person, Family and Common Good, and to prepare for a collective and individual visit (of each diocesan bishop) to the Pope, forced for decades, and scheduled by Francisco for the end of this year and the beginning of the next. It has been known for centuries as visitation ad limina apostolorum (on the threshold of the apostles).