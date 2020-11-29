the black future of ski resorts due to the coronavirus

The ski resort should have opened this weekend, but the restrictions and limitations on mobility enacted by the coronavirus crisis have generated a desert image in all of them. The chairlifts do not move, there are no skiers and the businesses are closed, which is a blow to the economy.

In Sierra Nevada, 700 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs are generated and an economic movement around it of more than 400 million euros each season. The prognosis and the will of the Junta de Andalucía is to open the ski resort, which will only happen after the Puente de la Constitución. In the past, this date allowed Granada station to reach 5% of its turnover.

“An infrastructure like ours needs a critical mass of audiences to open it up,” said Jesús Ibáñez, CEO of CETURSA in Sierra Nevada. What should have been that start in the Sierra Nevada has turned into training for federated athletes. But Granada is not the only one affected. These same measures froze the activity of ski resorts across the country.

At risk, 3,100 direct jobs in an entire sector which achieves a turnover of around 120 million euros. But it also affects hotels, restaurants and shops in the area. “Everything is very deserted, all the premises are closed. Economically it is a disaster. Hopefully Christmas can save us and let people come,” said many people affected by this situation.

The openings are in the air. Germany has called for the closure of the tracks at European level. The position of the Spanish government is to keep the facilities open, safe. Although on Friday the Minister of Health warned. “On Monday, we will sit down with the autonomous communities that have ski resorts and we will try to reach a common agreement,” said Salvador Illa.

Given this uncertainty, many of these centers still do not have a start date. Others, like that of Baqueira Beret, are more daring. Always with all the adaptations because, as they claimed, the stations are a safe place.