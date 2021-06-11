The blind CV, the first major step in promoting the inclusion of the workforce in selection processes

Various studies have revealed the existence of discriminatory biases in staff selection processes. The novelty comes from the hand of the blind CV in which personal references such as name, gender, age, photograph or other personal circumstances are removed.

In this way, there is no discrimination based on sex, race, age, nationality, ideology, sexual orientation or physical aspects, the aim being that the selection is focused exclusively on the potential and aptitudes of the candidates. This promotes a more inclusive world of work, reducing discrimination in selection processes, promoting equal opportunities and committing institutions to mainstream strategies with a gender perspective. Countries like the US, UK, Germany, Finland, France and Sweden have already incorporated it into their processes.

For its part, Spain is not immune to concerns about the existence of discriminatory biases in staff selection processes and for this reason, in 2018, the Secretary of State for Equality and by through the Women’s Institute, launched a pilot project for the design, implementation and evaluation of the Currculum Vitae Annimo, in which around 100 companies interested in the depersonalization of the processes of selection before the job interview, including Unilever, IKEA, Infojobs, Mahou and Repsol to name a few. The study concludes, in general, that the depersonalization of the selection process produces an increase in the presence of women in the different phases of the selection process, in particular of the finalists before hiring.

Without a doubt, the blind CV is a first step in reducing prejudices when hiring, but on its own it is insufficient because it leaves out essential information such as the behavioral aspect of candidates. This is where a gamification tool like Nawaiam brings strong added value through the gaming experience which seeks to detect natural behaviors in the user to obtain a job profile. “In just 15 minutes thanks to the app, the behavior and skills profile is obtained in real time in a more authentic, playful and fun way. The behavioral profile is more natural, because when you play it is you, you do not Don’t pretend and HR professionals appreciate this, because with Nawaiam, the quality of internal recruitment, selection and talent development processes improves by 42%, while reducing costs by around 30% “, says Javier Krawicki, co-founder of Nawaiam.

Nawaiam aims to offer a recreational experience that seeks to detect natural behaviors in the user to obtain a work profile. Based on the behaviors, actions and decisions taken by the user in the different situations and obstacles offered by the game, the system will be able to detect the natural capacities of people and their predisposition for the development of certain skills.

The platform, available in Spanish, Portuguese and English, offers real-time data on the user’s professional profile. Likewise, it is a 100% digital and contactless application, which allows companies to continue their studies and talent assessments in times of pandemic, while respecting all the protective measures of their human team.

In short, the work environment is evolving towards digitalization, more accelerated by the pandemic. This is why companies are developing human resources services that are increasingly innovative in their forms and content, seeking to combine technology and humanization in the selection and recruitment processes. They will be much more effective if they do it for fun and entertainment.

