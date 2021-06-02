The Blues win without forcing 3-0 against the Welsh – ScoopCube

the indispensable first preparation game for Euro 2020 and the first victory for the Blues. Despite a missed penalty by Karim Benzema, Didier Deschamps’ men won 3-0 against the Welsh, who had been reduced to 10.

All eyes were on Karim Benzema but tonight the Real Madrid striker won’t score his 28 goals with the Blues. The former Lyon player missed his clash against Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Dominating and very present in the Wales area, the French won 3-0 without compulsion. Mbappé scores in the 34th minute, Griezmann returns from the locker room (48th) in a controlled manner on eighteen meters and hits the mark with a nice serve from the left, because Dembélé hits for the last goal in the 79th minute.

The French team’s next game against Bulgaria on Tuesday 8 June