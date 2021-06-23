The BOE publishes the nine pardons to the inmates of the trial: see the documents here

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 8:00 AM

The Official State Gazette has already published the graces of the process. Concretely, it did so through nine royal decrees, in independent documents, in which it is alleged that “taking into account the situation of convicted persons” and, in particular, “for reasons of public utility” – the Executive’s main argument for moving them forward – every prisoner should be released.

However, as anticipated by the President of the Government, and as underlined by these documents, the pardon will continue “on condition that no serious crime is committed again within six years from the publication of the Royal decree “.

In this way, and with the signatures of the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, and of the King, Felipe VI, the release of the former vice-president of the Generalitat Oriol Junqueras is formalized; former Speaker of Parliament, Carme Forcadell; former advisers Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull and Dolors Bassa; and the presidents of the Òmnium and ANC associations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez.

These are the royal decrees published in the BOE this Wednesday, June 23.

