the-bold-and-perennial-youth-of-the-'brandenburg-concerts'

Almost at the end of the spartan opening titles of the best film ever made about a classical composer, Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach , a fragment of the first movement of the fifth begins to sound known as Brandenburg Concerts . Its directors, Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet, carefully write down in their script the exact measures: 147 to 154. Then, in the first scene, the camera shows only Gustav Leonhardt, who plays the German composer from behind, and faces, while the rest of the musicians are silent, the long “ solo senza Stromenti ”(” bars 154 to 219 ″, details the script) of this movement, a paragon of virtuosity. When it concludes, the shot opens and we see all the performers, a group of seven musicians in period costumes and instruments, play the last nine bars of the movement. Among them is, on the cello, Bach’s patron at that time, Prince Leopold of Anhalt-Köthen, played by Nikolaus Harnoncourt.

These little more than three minutes could seem innocent, bland even, typical of a modest black-and-white historical film. The reality, however, is very different. It was shot in 1967 and premiered in Utrecht in 1968: then playing Bach with instruments similar to those used by the composer was a truly revolutionary act. Many viewers of the film had surely never heard or seen anything like it. The normal thing was still to interpret the soloist harpsichord part of this Concerto no. 5 , for example, with a modern piano, as Pau Casals had done in Marlboro just three years before, in 1964 (with Rudolf Serkin), or in Prades in 1950 (with Eugene Istomin). Straub and Huillet also recorded with direct sound and with real musicians, another transgression of the usual practices.

Beginning of the ‘Solo senza Stromenti’ that Bach entrusts to the harpsichord at the end of the first movement of the ‘Brandenburg Concerto no. 5 ‘. Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin

Nor can it be overlooked, in line with the thesis of a controversial article by Susan McClary on the more political Bach appeared in 1987, which, at the very beginning of the film, the servant (Bach) holds a clear position of primacy over his patron (the prince), especially considering that Straub and Huillet, determined to offer a fully de-romanticized image of the genius and to slide behind the apparent asepsis of the images and the script his leftist political positions, will later affect the uncomfortable submission of the composer to his superiors during his subsequent professional assignment in Leipzig, whose municipal authorities never became aware of the magnitude of the talent of his wayward employee.

In Köthen, on the other hand, things had been different and the fifth scene shows us Bach and Leopold making music. a together, as two equal, and in this case the chosen music is the Adagio initial of the Sonata for viola da gamba and BWV continuous 1028 (again with Harnoncourt playing the string instrument ). This could in turn be linked to the theory proposed some years ago by the musicologist Michael Marissen, for whom the Brandenburg Concertos correct or even symbolically subvert the rigid social stratification of the time, introducing Surreptitiously in some profane works the Lutheran belief that earthly — ephemeral — hierarchies will give way in the other — eternal — life to the full equality of all the faithful. Although it is also possible to adopt a different, or complementary approach, and it is that Bach, in line with what Max Weber would call the Protestant ethic, needed to make the most of all the resources available to him (instrumental, in this case), because he did not to do so would have been an unacceptable waste.

Yet another intrinsically revolutionary element could be mentioned, this ab origine, and that is that Bach was the first composer to wrote a concertante work with a prominent part for harpsichord, even though in the fifth of the Brandenburg Concertos he shares the limelight with a violin and a flute: a spectacular ascent from the continuous bass, the place where he was normally relegated, up to the top. We cannot know, however, if the composer himself played in Köthen, or later, both this work and his five collectors’ companions.

In fact, it is deeply striking that, While in the service of a prince, Bach dedicated six works of such magnitude to another sovereign, Christian Ludwig, the Margrave of Brandenburg. Leopold would have considered any work performed by his musicians and composed by his Kapellmeister as his exclusive property, impossible to give away or offer, therefore, to the margrave of another territory, unless Bach had requested their express consent, and that Leopold granted it for reasons of political interest. Nor should it be ruled out that Bach secretly sought Christian Ludwig to request to take over the services of the person who was nominated at the end of the dedication as a “most humble and obedient servant”, because for 1721 the musician had ceased to be in Köthen, and not only because he was recently widowed, the happy musician of the early years.

Handwritten dedication of the collection, in French, to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg, signed by Johann Sebastian Bach on 24 March 1721. Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin

In his flowery dedication in French (the diplomatic language for centuries: Beethoven would continue to use it more than one sig later with Prince Galitzin of Saint Petersburg in his correspondence on his last string quartets and the Missa Solemnis ), dated 24 March 1721, Bach explains the shipment of what he calls Six Concerts Avec plusieurs Instruments as the result of the request made by Christian Ludwig a couple of years before (“ il ya une couple d’années ”, in French somewhat macarronic of “Jean Sebastien Bach”) so that the musician could send him some of his compositions. The meeting between the two must have occurred in Berlin, in 1719 , when Bach went to collect “a great harpsichord with two keyboards from Michael Mietke” in order to transfer it precisely to the court of Cöthen. The very probable existence of previous versions of several of the works and the certain partial reuse, with their suitably modified physiognomy, in later versions (several cantatas, for example) suggest that those we know today with the spurious name of Brandenburg Concerts are more a compilation and revision of scores born in stages in the years prior to being sent to the margrave than a newly minted composition.

Whatever their gestation, its formidable technical demands were not within the reach of many interpreters. Its execution requires having virtuosos from various instruments, from the piccolo violin (tuned a third higher than the normal violin) of the first concerto until the fiauti d’echo of the fourth, from the virtually untouchable part for trumpet of the second to the surprising prominence of violas in the sixth, from the democratic writing for trios of violins, violas and cellos of the third to the aforementioned omnimous key of the fifth. The works were not published until 1850, an exact century after the death of Bach and a year after Siegfried Wilhelm Dehm found the original manuscript, including dedication, in the library of Princess Anne Amalia of Prussia. Apparently, nobody knew of their existence, since there is no mention of them or in the obituary written by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Johann Friedrich Agricola, published in 1754, nor in Johann Nikolaus Forkel’s pioneering biography of 1802.

The Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin during the performance of the ‘Brandenburg Concerto no. 2 ‘of Bach the past 27 August at the Santander Festival Pedro Puente Hoyos /

After its publication, it was not easy to face its interpretation either, since several of the instruments necessary for it had long since fallen into disuse and there was no modern orchestra capable of overcoming its challenges. After recordings of individual works directed by Goossens, Klemperer or Furtwängler, the first to record the entire collection was Adolf Busch in 1935, although without recorders, nor harpsichord, nor violas da gamba. Historical instruments finally appeared in 1953, with the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis and August Wenzinger, although it is easy to perceive the still very tentative familiarity of the instrumentalists with the demands of this repertoire. Traditional directors (Klemperer, Horenstein, Munch, Karajan, Schuricht or Maazel) recorded the cycle with very uneven results in the 1950s and 1960s, so it was necessary to wait for Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Gustav Leonhardt or Reinhard Goebel to be able to hear something similar to what Bach must have imagined during his composition.

A new recording with vintage instruments from the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin that has just been released symbolically celebrates the anniversary of the tricentennial. It has the added attraction of having incorporated the violinist Isabelle Faust as soloist in two of the concerts: the very demanding Fourth (on an equal footing with two recorders, the fiauti d’echo of Bach) and the Third, where the first violin is no more than a primus inter pares . Harmonia Mundi has entrusted Antoine Tamestit with the first viola parts in this same concert and in the Sixth, the only ones without the presence of wind instruments. The extraordinary class of the German and the French, who play nothing less than a Stainer and a Stradivari, is noticeable and both add a special brilliance to the interpretation of the Berlin band, very familiar with these works. The speed of their tempi is reminiscent of the versions of their day (1987) by radicals and transgressors of Musica Antiqua Köln. Having overcome that vindictive approach and that desire to root out any vestige of romantic adhesions, not far removed from those that also encourage in the film Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach , its main virtue is perhaps getting these six works to come to us exultantly young and full of life, the same that has allowed them to stay as fresh and bold as when they were born, at least officially, surrounded by unknowns, does 300 years.

Just having an account already you can read this article, it’s free

Thank you for reading THE COUNTRY