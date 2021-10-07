the-bulls-will-not-be-included-in-the-government's-cultural-bonus

The bullfighter Manuel Escrib receives the bull to door gayola in the bullfight of the San Miguel Fair (Seville) on October 3. Eduardo Briones (Europa Press)

The bulls will not be included in the catalog of the cultural voucher for young people that the Government has announced for 2022, sources from the Ministry of Culture have informed this newspaper. “Not all the elements that our legislation considers culture will be under the protection of this bond. That is what must be defined now, the catalog of cultural services and products that can be financed through the voucher. Regarding other cultural industries, we must wait for the development of the royal decree in which this catalog will be defined ”, they added. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Wednesday in Slovenia the measure: 400 euros for young people who turn 18 years in 2022, “for the purchase of books or for the consumption of any type of artistic, scenic activity, such as theater, cinema, dance, music”. And the bulls?

This morning, shortly before learning that the fight will not be included in the cultural bonus, the spokesperson for the Toro de Lidia, Chapu Apaolaza, which brings together all sectors of bullfighting, declared to EL PAÍS that they did not consider being left out, “it would be a scandal, unthinkable.” “If the aid is to facilitate access to culture, the number of shows cannot be limited, pruned. Naturally, there are reasons for priority and scarcity in the aid, but bullfighting has had just as bad or worse than the cinema or the theater ”, he added. For Apaolaza, if the bulls are excluded, it is “because they do not like members of the Government coalition; it would be totally arbitrary, a decision that the sector would not understand ”. And he recalled: “Previous ministers of Culture of Sánchez, such as Rodríguez Uribes, have already made it clear that bullfighting is a cultural industry.”

Apaolaza also reported that a meeting of the Foundation with the ministry was scheduled in the next few hours. According to this spokesperson, the help of the voucher would be very important to encourage the presence of young people in the bulls because “the age group that attends the most, in proportion to the public as a whole, are those who have between 16 and 24 years. ”

Another reaction has come from the Board of Andalusia, governed by the PP and Ciudadanos. Its president, Juan Manuel Moreno, has declared that bulls should be included “because they are culture”, informs Eva Saiz . The advertised youth bonuses are “a big mistake,” he added. “It is a great smokescreen not to speak of real problems, such as the electricity bond.” For Moreno, the aid provided for housing or the cultural bonus are “a very complex background noise, where one day the minister says one thing and the other, another.”

After the Prime Minister announced on Wednesday, in Slovenia, at the European Union-Western Balkans Summit, a cultural bonus of 400 euros for young people to meet 18 years in 2022 was spent on cultural products, the question arose as to whether bulls were included in that category. In principle, Cultura did not rule it out, but with the hours and the noisy controversy that arose on social networks, it became a “we’ll see.” Ministry sources explained in the afternoon that as bulls fall into the category of spectacle and that the law defines bullfighting as cultural heritage, it could be included. Nor should we forget that the ministry itself awards each year a National Bullfighting Prize. However, Unidos Podemos, a partner of the coalition government who had assumed the measure of the bonus – the Minister of Labor and second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, announced it hours before Sánchez -, distanced itself from this possibility.

Perhaps to avoid that foreseeable new clash between government partners, Iceta, in an interview at night on the SER network, was no longer so clear: “Bullfighting is cultural heritage because that is how the laws collect it, it is not an opinion, but does that necessarily mean that the cost of tickets to bullfights can be covered with the cultural voucher? Well not necessarily. It is a decision that will have to be made in its day ”. On Twitter, the minister explained it like this: “The cultural voucher was created with the aim of facilitating youth access to culture and promoting cultural consumption. The catalog of cultural services covered by it is yet to be defined and will be made in the royal decree that develops this initiative. ”

The news of the cultural bonus was very well received on Wednesday by the world of culture. A measure, however, conditional on the approval of the General State Budgets for next year. The game would be around 200 million euros because, according to the INE, in 1753 were born in Spain 454. 591 children, and therefore these would be the potential beneficiaries of the cultural voucher. The president added that it was a decision to “lend a hand to an industry as important as culture in our country, and also bring young people even closer to culture in our country.”