The business keys to promote equality and generate values ​​with HRDs

Gympass is organizing a round table composed entirely of women, to exchange ideas and best practices of HR teams, promote fair development in the company and contribute to it. solutions to everyday challenges on how to find work-life balance. The meeting will take place on Wednesday March 10 at 4:00 pm Click here to register



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 03 March 2021



Equal opportunities between men and women is a key principle in today’s society and in the labor market. In order to raise awareness of the importance of achieving a healthy corporate balance, where equality of conditions between men and women reigns, Gympass is organizing on Wednesday March 10, a round table entirely composed of women, to discuss the ideas and good practices in HR teams, promote equitable development in the company and provide solutions to daily challenges on how to find work-life balance, etc. The virtual meeting will be open to anyone wishing to register and will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Which speakers will be present?

In this virtual meeting, moderated by Mara Briones, Senior Director Marketing Strategy & Performance at Gympass, we will hear the voices of the following professionals:

Mirian Izquierdo, President, Woman Forward Susana Sanchiz, Director of the Promociona project, CEOE Ana Cabello, Director of Compensation and Benefits and Labor Relations, Altran Raquel Prez, Director of Human Resources, Sopra Steria Lina Robles, Founding Partner, WomenCEO

Meeting Information

DATE: Wednesday March 10, 2021 TIME: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. LINK: To register, click here

Click here to register for the Gympass digital meeting ‘How to Promote Equality and Generate Value from Human Resources’

