The Canarian Confederation of Employers joins the #MovilizacinPorElEmpleo initiative of the Adecco Group

LA CONFEDERACIN CANARIA DE EMPRESARIOS, the most representative commercial organization of the Canary Islands and fruit of its commitment to the economic and social development of the islands, and the Adecco group, leader in human resources management, have signed an agreement for collaboration, cooperation and advice in response to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement was signed by the vice-president of LA CONFEDERACIN CANARIA DE EMPRESARIOS, Jos Cristbal Garca Garca, and the general manager of sustainability of the Adecco Group, Francisco Mesonero Fernndez de Crdoba.

This agreement was born within the framework of the #MovilizacinporelEmpleo program, promoted by the Adecco Group, and to which the CONFEDERACIN CANARIA DE EMPRESARIOS adheres. Moreover, it is a sign of the common concern about the consequences that the measures adopted due to the pandemic may have on the maintenance of employment and, at the same time, a means of guaranteeing the services and demands of the workers. companies in the Canaries. He is.

“#MovilizacinPorElEmpleo was born out of Adecco Group’s commitment to help people affected by the pandemic, particularly in non-essential sectors, to find employment in these essential sectors in this process of resuming employment in the region. #MovilizacinPorElEmpleo is based on collaboration agreements with sectoral and territorial employers, the objective of which is to stimulate the availability of workers trained from other sectors of activity in sectors where jobs are created. And offer free online courses, where around 40,000 job seekers have already signed up for 70 different types of courses. Within #MobilizationForEmployment, through our Foundation, we did not want to forget to help vulnerable people who already had more difficulty finding a job before the pandemic, such as people with disabilities, those over 55 with few financial resources or women victims of gender violence, ”explained Francisco Mesonero Fernndez de Crdoba, Managing Director of Sustainability of the Adecco Group.

For his part, Jose Cristobal Garca Garca, vice-president of THE CANARIAN CONFEDERATION OF EMPRESAIRES, declared that “the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Canary Islands is aware of the important role that the business sector is called upon to play in overcoming this crisis with a guarantees of success, both from a health, economic and social point of view. Businesses are the main engine of the economy insofar as they are the actors that generate jobs and wealth, and therefore have a duty to pull it so that together we can also overcome it in a more robust way, prosperous and cohesive ”.

As underlined, “the will above all, in these times of crisis due to COVID-19, is to support the economy and employment, and therefore, we support our businesses, always giving priority, because it could not to be otherwise. safeguarding jobs and the safety and health of citizens ”.

The initiative, a framework for collaboration, is justified, among other elements, by the experience of the Adecco Group in the services it offers, its capillarity at the national level, its vast database of candidates and its diversity of resources. The CANARIAN CONFEDERATION OF EMPRESAIRES, for its part, contributes with this firm to the support of companies in the strategic field of human resources.

As part of the aforementioned agreement, THE CANARIAN CONFÉDÉRATION DES EMPRESAIRES and the Adecco Group will set up a monitoring committee whose objective will be, by analyzing its evolution, to study the best practices of sectoral mobilization, training skills necessary to improve the demands of companies in this movement of workers from one sector to another, production requirements and flexibility identify areas for improvement, as well as occupational health protocols and their implementation.

