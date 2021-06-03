the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are not spared either

Update: Thursday 03 June 2021 16:00

The UK will keep Spain off its list of safe destinations for tourism and, despite speculation in recent days, will not include the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands on the “green list” because the UK government has decided not to add any territory in this category for the moment, according to the ‘BBC’ channel.

Thus, the whole of our country, including the two archipelagos, would continue, in principle, to be included in the so-called “orange list” countries for the executive of Boris Johnson, which means that travelers must quarantine on their return home and pass three diagnostic tests. However, the aforementioned media point out that in addition to not adding new countries to the green list, new additions to the “red list” are expected.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom has decided to remove Portugal from the “green list”, according to several British media. Until now, the neighboring country was the only one in the European Union considered a safe destination for the UK due to its coronavirus infections, vaccination and the prevalence of new variants.

In this way, the Portuguese country will now also go on the “orange list”, in which they appear – in addition to Spain -, Greece or France. The Johnson executive urges the British not to travel to these “amber” classified destinations, although this is not prohibited, nor to those on the so called “red list”.

The UK government is particularly concerned about the possible importation of variants of the virus that could show resistance to vaccines. This, at a time when the advance of the ‘Delta’ variant, first detected in India and more contagious than the predominant variant so far in the country, has cast doubt on the latter’s de-escalation roadmap. days. Johnson, who plans to remove all restrictions on June 21.