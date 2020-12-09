The Canary Islands are closed on the perimeter until January 10

Updated: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 6:48 PM

The government of the Canary Islands has announced the closure of the Autonomous Community perimeter until January 10. During this period, you will not be able to enter and leave the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, except for reasons of force majeure. There is also another exception, that the traveler undergoes a health check.

This last measure, that of sanitary control, can be carried out in two ways. On the one hand, carry out “isolation in your family home for 14 days” or also undergo “a diagnostic test for active infection” within the first 72 hours of arrival in the Canaries and then remain in isolation until ” to obtaining a negative diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the Canary Islands again added more than 200 new COVID-19 infections recorded in the past 24 hours. With this data update, the total number of accumulated cases in the islands stands at 22,487 since the start of the pandemic and the number of deaths stands at 348 people.

There are currently 251 people admitted to the hospital floor and a total of 44 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units.