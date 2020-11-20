The Canary Islands will have 7,000 places in tents to welcome migrants from December

Updated: Friday, November 20, 2020 4:13 PM

Published on: 20.11.2020 16:10

Emergency camps with tents to accommodate 7,000 migrants from December, which would be ready by the end of the year.

This is the interim solution that the Government has announced to deal with the migration crisis in the Canary Islands, which consists in installing emergency resources to temporarily house the people who have arrived on the islands, while in parallel, “more stable” solutions are deployed.

This is what José Luis Escrivá said on Friday from Las Palmas, where he said it was a temporary solution and admitted that “the camps are not something desirable”. “We do not aspire to have camps on the island or inside tents, but it is the solution that we can approach at the moment”, recognized the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

As explained, these temporary camps will be established in Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura to cover the aforementioned 7000 places, distributed among the three islands, and then gradually transfer migrants to more stable resources over the next year, in their majority. in the spaces allocated by the Defense.

A large part of the migrants who arrive are returnable ”

Among these places that will be developed to offer “better treatment from a humanitarian point of view”, he mentioned, in the case of Gran Canaria, the school in León, loaned by the town hall of Las Palmas; prefabricated buildings to be deployed in Canarias 50 (La Isleta military zone) and a building on loan from Bankia.

In Tenerife, buildings will be adapted to Las Canteras and the Las Raíces barracks; and in the case of Fuerteventura, in the El Matorral barracks.

“This allows us to think of a number of around 6,500 places under roof in better housing conditions that we will gradually deploy,” said the minister, who stressed that, in any case, “a large part of the migrants who arrive “à The coasts of the Canaries” are consigned “or” deportable “.

“These are not people who are in principle candidates to enter our reception system,” insisted Escrivá, who estimated that only around 10% of those who arrive would be eligible for asylum.

The CCAA, which offers to welcome migrants

During the joint press conference, the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, thanked some Autonomous Communities for offering to welcome the migrants who arrived on the islands, at the same time that he totally rejected the idea that the archipelago assumes all the migrations arriving in its coasts.

The Canaries categorically refuse to be the ones that receive 100% of immigration ”

“The Canaries categorically refuse to be the ones who receive 100% of the immigration that reaches our lands. We cannot alone, we do not accept this, we are rebelling against this action,” he said.

For his part, Escrivá confirmed that his department had contacted the autonomous communities “to see if they could have additional reinforcement”. In this sense, he announced that places have already been committed by the Valencian Community, Navarre, Extremadura, the Basque Country, Castilla y León and the Barcelona City Hall.

Escrivá admits government could have “arrived sooner”

The head of Migration also made some self-criticism, although he defended “looking ahead”: “It is clear that we could have arrived earlier, that we could have had a greater capacity for anticipation”, he admitted during his visit to Gran Canaria, where he was also the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, has been moved, while the tragedy of dozens of migrants continues at the quay of Arguineguín.

Roces in government

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, also recognized this Friday the need for the executive to make a “self-criticism”. “We cannot lose sight of the humanitarian aspect,” he warned, in statements to ‘TVE’.

Although the government denies the lack of coordination in this crisis, LaSexta has learned that Pedro Sánchez had convened a “mini-summit” 10 days ago with the ministers concerned, in which there were differences.

On November 10, the President summoned Vice-President Carmen Calvo and the Heads of the Interior, Defense and Migration. Sources close to the meeting confirmed to LaSexta that the meeting was tense and that there was friction between some ministers because they did not agree on the solution.

Thus, while Escrivá had undertaken to transfer migrants to the peninsula, faced with the refusal of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, while Robles would not have been willing at first to abandon the military installations to welcome the migrants.