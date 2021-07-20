The case of death threats by bullets sent to Pablo Iglesias, Marlaska and María Gámez is archived

Updated: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 6:46 PM

Posted: 20.07.2021 18:44

Madrid’s investigating court n ° 3 ruled on the provisional dismissal of the case concerning the death threats received by Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez through letters, which contained bullets to the inside. This decision is taken because it has not been possible to date to identify the person or persons responsible for the crime of threats.