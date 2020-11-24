The “ Celaá law ”, summarized in seven points

There are many questions generated by the so-called “Celaá Law”. One of them, when will it come into effect. If all goes as planned, the 2021/2022 academic year could already be applied. The PP has already announced that it will appeal and that in the communities where it governs they will seek to protect concerted and special education.

But what are the real changes brought about by this educational reform? Is Spanish really going to disappear from classrooms? In this summary, we explain it to you.

1. Elimination of Spanish as a lingua franca

The new education reform does not include Spanish as a lingua franca in education. For some opposition groups, this is unconstitutional and a cession to the Catalan independence movement. It is now the Autonomous Communities that will guarantee the right of students to receive education in Spanish and their respective co-official languages ​​on the basis of the Constitution, Statutes of Autonomy and applicable regulations. At the end of basic education, students must acquire a full and equivalent command of the Spanish language, where applicable, in the corresponding co-official language.

2. Collaborative education

The “ Celaá law ” provides that public and private concerted centers cannot receive amounts from families to receive free education, impose on families the obligation to pay contributions to foundations or associations or create compulsory services. , associated with the Teachings requiring a financial contribution from families. This reason has led to a concerted education to call for mobilizations.

3. Religion will not count for access to scholarships

The subject Religion can continue to be offered but remember that “the right of a student to receive religious training should not become an obligation for those who do not choose this training, as required by LOMCE”, affirm the promoters. The Religion rating will not count for scholarships or the record and now it will no longer have a mirror subject, as was the case until now, ethical values, for those who did not want religion.

On the other hand, students who do not choose religion will not have to study an alternative subject, which until now has been Values. However, a compulsory subject, civic and ethical values, was included in the 5th or 6th year of primary school and in the 4th year of ESO. A kind of renewed citizenship education that includes topics such as gender equality, digital education or sustainability.

4. Gender segregation and gender equality

The standard provides that the centers financed partially or totally by public funds will develop the principle of co-education at all stages of education and will not separate the pupils by their sex. They will promote the presence of male students in studies with a noticeably higher enrollment rate of women. Curricula, textbooks and other educational materials will not contain gender stereotypes.

5. Pass the course with failed subjects

According to the report, students will promote the course when the faculty feel that the unsuccessful subjects will allow them to successfully continue on to the next course. In all cases, those who have achieved the subject objectives or who have a negative evaluation in one or two subjects will be promoted. Permanence in the same course will be considered exceptional. The pupil can only take the same course once and a maximum of twice during compulsory education.

6. Special education

Special education has also called for the removal of a provision in the law allowing the closure of these centers. According to the “Inclusive Platform Yes, also special”, this provision opens the door for the autonomous communities to empty the special education centers of students to gradually “transform them into resource centers, with hardly any students”. The bill states that “educational administrations will ensure that schooling decisions guarantee the most appropriate response to the specific needs of each pupil”.

7. Hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree

The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, defended the hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree because, in her opinion, the current situation “obliges” to increase the number of staff urgently: “This may imply that, in certain cases , certainly few But it is not negligible, there are not enough qualified candidates. It is not acceptable that there are groups of pupils without teachers. “