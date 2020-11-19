The “Celaá law” will go ahead with a narrow majority amid a bitter debate between cries of “freedom”

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, November 19, 2020 11:52 AM

Published on: 11.19.2020 11:44

The debate leading up to the vote on Lomloe reform or the “Celaá law” in Congress has been fraught with tension between opposition groups and those supporting the education law. The criticisms of right-wing groups focused on the elimination of Spanish as a lingua franca and reforms in the field of concerted education.

Despite this, and after the positions of the various parliamentary groups, the law will go ahead with a narrow majority of 178 votes in favor of the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, ERC, Más País, Compromís and Nueva Canarias. In fact, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, admitted in the court of the Congress that they “would have liked to have had more consensus” while specifying that “the right is excluded”: “We are very happy, there was a commitment to repeal the Lomce “.

The Minister of Education also underlined that “there is no elimination of Castilian Spanish” with its law, which various groups like the PP have criticized: the deputy Sandra Moreno rejected the law as an “ideological project” and declared that it seeks to “stifle the one who does not submit to mere thought”. “This law supposes the breaking of the Constitution”, indicated.

The most tense moment of the debate came after the words of Mari Luz Martínez, member of the PSOE, who assured that “Castilian is guaranteed three times” and accused the opposition of lying “in front of the language rights of all Spaniards” .

“Gentlemen of the PP and the right, it is good to use the word freedom, because they use it in a very biased way, they only use it for people with resources, not for those who do not. not “, were his words, which caused nearly three minutes of shouts of” freedom “and beatings on the seats by the popular bench and also by some members of Vox. A situation which darkened the applause of the PSOE and United We Can to the Socialist deputy.

In the same vein as the PP went the arguments of Vox, whose deputy Robles López accused the government of wanting to “put public schools at the service of sedition” and “to annihilate the Castilian”: “It is the most sectarian and dangerous law for our nation. “

Ciudadanos also attacked the education law for a long time and accused the PSOE of “trading the law with nationalism”: “They marketed with ERC and PNV to remove the official status of Spanish”.

From PdeCAT, a group that will not support the law, they appreciated the “tone of the PSOE throughout the negotiation”, although they stressed that they cannot “feel particularly satisfied with what is to come. pass”. Its government partner in Catalonia, ERC, who will vote in favor, stressed that “language immersion guarantees Spanish and Catalan for all”.