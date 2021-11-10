The 'celioadictos' renew the cult of Elena Fortún

A couple of times a month, Guillermo Gónzález, accountant of 22 years, he meets people in different parts of Madrid, always to sell a book to 20 euros. It is not the classic Wallapop transaction. The book he offers is always the same, The thousand dreams of Elena Fortún , which his grandmother, the philologist Marisol Dorao, wrote in 1999, and that the family self-published with a label that was invented for the occasion, Ediciones El Alboroque. This is also the name of the house they have in Conil, Cádiz.

“The people who buy it are very varied, from kids of 30 years to women of about 70 who read Celia’s books as girls and want to know everything about Elena Fortún. I always ask out of curiosity. I like to see that my grandmother is still present ”, explains González. Dorao passed away in 2017 after nearly passing 25 years suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The daughter of Marisol Dorao and aunt of the seller Guillermo, Belén González, He also gives copies to whoever asks for them, generally through the website managed by the family. With this, they do a service to the completists of Fortún’s work and to the celioadictos , which is like Carmen Martín Gaite, celioadicta supreme, baptized the followers of the character of Celia, the most famous of Fortún, whose work includes an extensive family with other characters such as Cuchifritín, Patita and Matonkikí.

Outside of that particular sale, whoever wants getting the biography of Fortún, the only one that has been written and published as such, has to pay a much higher price in the secondary market. The last copy that was put up for sale on the IberLibro platform was sold for 121 euros and a second-hand copy is available on Amazon that costs 414 euros .

Cover of Elena Fortún’s biography written by Marisol Dorao.

Traffic around Dorao’s book is not the first time in which the celioadictos organize and create a network of complicities to get what they need. The Sevillian publisher Renacimiento is working on the recovery of Elena Fortún’s work. Before she reissued Celia en la revolucion in 2016 and even adapted to the theater , that book, in which Fortún placed his character in the Civil War in Madrid and that Aguilar edited in 1987, more than three decades after the author’s death, it had become a highly sought after asset.

Cultural journalist Carmen López, a reader of Celia’s adventures since she was a child, says that she got that title through a literary blog whose author smuggled photocopied copies and sent them by mail. The writer Sabina Urraca got hers through a friend of her mother, “a librarian and celioadicta ” who also photocopied and bound it for her. The few copies that circulated of the edition of 1987 were sold very expensively in old-fashioned bookstores and even now continue to exceed the 50 euros in the secondary market.

Marisol Dorao, a professor at the University of Cádiz, rescued the figure of Elena Fortún – who was actually called Encarnación Aragoneses – from exile and oblivion in the eighties, when she was only remembered as a child author of some success in the twenties and thirties. Many readers who had discovered her as children passed her books on to daughters, granddaughters and nieces because Celia’s was always a female genealogy. But there was no interest in publishing it or researching its history. Dorao did see something important in that woman born in the 19th century (in 1886), but who would have a fundamental influence In the twentieth century, one of those modern or garzonas who walked the Lyceum Club in Madrid dressed in shirt dresses and men’s ties and rehearsed some ways of doing, living and creating that would be truncated after the Civil War.

Elena Fortún.

The investigations from Dorao around Encarna, as she preferred to call her, they took her to the Canary Islands, where the family of the boy who inspired the character of Cuchifritín lived; to Buenos Aires, where Fortún was exiled and friends of his still resided, and, in 1985, also to the United States, where lived Anne Marie Hug, the daughter-in-law of the writer, wife of his son Luis. Hug, who had not had a good relationship with his mother-in-law, told the philologist that he kept a suitcase full of the author’s papers and that he could take it with him.

“My mother made the whole trip New York-Madrid and Madrid-Cádiz in Iberia, hugging that suitcase like someone clutching a treasure ”, says her daughter Belén. In the famous suitcase of papers were Celia in the revolution , written in pencil. Also two other unpublished novels focused on an adult audience and potentially more controversial: Hidden path , with a lesbian theme and clearly autobiographical, which was published in Renaissance in 2017, and a boarding school novel, the sapphic genre par excellence, entitled El pensionado de Santa Casilda , which will be released this spring on that same stamp.

“ Hidden path is the link between Marisol and me,” explains philologist Núria Capdevila-Argüelles, coordinator, together to María Jesús Fraga for the reissue of all of Fortún’s works and a scholar of his work. “Marisol sensed that the lesbian part of Fortún’s life was too big for her and that the moment would come. It gave her a certain panic to go in there. He said, ‘This is a story for your generation to tell, it’s not something I have to tell.’ Now I think he was right and when I reach the end of my academic life I hope to have the same generosity with the following ones ”, he explains from Devon, in England, where he teaches at the University of Exeter.

The actors Tábata Cerezo and Trigo Gómez, in the performance of ‘Celia en la revolucion’ in October 2019. FRAMES G. POINT

Neither Martín Gaite nor José Luis Borau, also a great connoisseur of the work of Fortún and author of the television adaptation of Celia in the nineties, they never wanted to enter there clearly, in what today seems an obvious arming in all of Fortún’s work, in the threads that unite it with other intellectuals of his generation and the following. With Carmen Conde and Fernanda Monasterio on the one hand, and with Esther Tusquets and Carmen Laforet —who had a friend and mentor in Elena Fortún— on the other.

The correspondence of the author of Celia with Laforet and with Matilde Ras has been rescued in two books published by the Fundación Banco Santander recently. And it was some “feminist, rare and dissident” women, as defined by the teacher who worked on those letters, who dealt with Fortún at the end of his days, when he lived through a painful agony from cancer before dying in Madrid in 1952. His only remaining son (the little boy, Bolín, had died in infancy) would commit suicide two years later.

Florinda Díaz Hernández, the girl who inspired the character of Celia, in a photograph included in the biography of Elena Fortún written by Marisol Dorao.

Fortún asked his friends, and specifically his last great frustrated love, Inés Field, to keep Celia in the revolution , but burn the other two manuscripts. “But he asks for it in the margins of the letter,” Capdevila-Argüelles half jokes. Since you edited and prefaced Hidden trail , you had to wait 30 years in the closet since Marisol Dorao found him, he has become used to receiving messages from new Elena Fortún readers. “They are always very young people, transsexuals or gays, who say that the book challenges them, that they need characters like that,” he explains. Perhaps the time has come for that title and Celia en la revolucion to be integrated into more inclusive curricula. Until that happens, celio addicts will undoubtedly find a way to keep reading it.