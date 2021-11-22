the-celtic-sanctuary-of-the-god-berobreus-and-its-130-altars

The first settlers arrived at Monte do Facho, a hill of 180 meters of height next to the sea of ​​the peninsula of O Morrazo (Pontevedra), at the end of the Bronze Age (about 1. 000 years BC). Late in the Iron Age (after the middle of the first millennium BC) its occupants built a fort (Celtic town of circular houses) on the top, which remained until the 1st century, when its inhabitants were forcibly transferred by Rome. to other enclaves in the lowlands or along the coastline. However, it was not the end of O Facho, because in the third century, on the same ruins of the fort, a sanctuary dedicated to the Galician god Berobreus was erected again, from whom protection and health were requested. Now, the study Votive altars dedicated to the god Lar Berobreus in the Monte do Facho sheds “light on the religious beliefs and practices in late-ancient Gallaecia.” Two thirds of the 130 altars found – all with different decorations and different heights – contain the next inscription: “ Deo Lari Bero Breo Ara (m) Posvi Pro Salute” . Why?

The archaeologists Thomas Schattner, from the German Archaeological Institute, and José Suárez Otero, a researcher at the University of Santiago de Compostela, have determined in their study that the visit in ancient times to this mountain was not the result of a spontaneous decision. The high number of altars found shows an important influx of pilgrims, coming from a nearby Roman villa, from two industrial salting areas in Pinténs and Nerga, and from a stable settlement ( vicus ) at the foot of Mt. In addition, on the O Morrazo peninsula there have also been important late Roman occupations in Bueu and, on the other side of the estuary, in present-day Vigo. “We are facing episodes of pilgrimage that could be made by land or sea, to the south, through the Vigo estuary and passing through the immediate vicus , or to the north, along the Pontevedra estuary, disembarking in the current village of Vilanova, where the existence of a contemporary necropolis is confirmed ”, explains Suárez Otero.

Altars of the Monte do Facho dedicated to the Celtic god Berobreus. Thomas Schattner / José Suárez Otero

As soon as they arrived, these walkers made an offering that “would consist of placing an altar or searching for an existing one. and to whom they were linked for reasons of family or friendship ”, Scahttner emphasizes. Given that all the altars of the sanctuary of Mount Facho were votive, that is, private and not of worship to the deity, “the question is whether the visitor only made offerings at his altar or if there was also a collective place.” Archaeologists believe that this site could be a large, apparently split, carved stone with a wide indentation at the top. However, this structure seems to correspond to the final phase of the Castro occupation (1st century), that is to say 200 years before the mountain became a sanctuary. However, everything points to the fact that this great stone was recovered in the 3rd century for worship “as a sacred space that was projected from the past towards a present on the fringes of Antiquity.”

The altars of O Facho, despite their variety, together are presented as a uniform group, since they are all made of granite, share ornaments and almost all include the same inscription in large and clumsy letters. Most reach a height between 70 and 120 centimeters, although a small one was found, of 31, and four of almost 165.

One of the most peculiar characteristics of these aras is that in very few the name of the dedicator appears, which does not happen with that of the deity, Deus Lar Berobreus. Therefore, the summit must have looked like a forest of stacked altars, one attached to the other, in a sacred area of ​​130 square meters, all facing east and flanked by an exceptional landscape, not without grandeur, in front of the Ons and Cíes islands.

The altars consist of foot, body and head. Three types are distinguished. Model A, square, with four equal faces; B, with a rectangular section, and C, which resembles a slab. The repertoire of carved ornaments is brief: squares, trapezoids, triangles, linear moldings of semicircular or square section, blades and rhombuses. It is true that in one a flowery cross has been found, which leads experts to suppose that it could have been maintained until the end of the 5th century and the beginning of the 6th.

Al excavate the site, between the years 2003 and 2008, some stones were also found that did not belong to the votive aras, but had been placed in rounded or angular rows that created, in turn, enclosures that included between one to four altars. In total, 10 have been detected. The researchers believe that each one belonged to a social or family group, which would make the pilgrim’s name unnecessary, since it would be a collective space. That is, something like a family or clan pantheon.

Type A votive altars, from Monte do Facho (Pontevedra). Thomas Schattner / José Suárez Otetro

All the altars are made of granite, although of different qualities. Those of type A and B present a better elaboration and are made with good quality stone, which implies a deliberate choice of raw material. Among them, one of fine granite with two micas stands out. “A quality of the support to which is added a very careful execution and a completely different form, which is related to social areas of high purchasing power, cultured taste, without even ruling out a possible foreign origin of who or those who commissioned it.” The opposite of others, of terrible quality, which seem “crude imitations” of the previous ones.

Schattner and Suárez Otero maintain that the stonemasons had limitations when it came to carving their pieces: Roman and local traditions. “When someone wanted to consecrate an altar in O Facho, it had to have a specific shape and size and a certain decoration or inscription”, although with the passage of time some details were changed and differences in shapes, volumes, decoration and text.

Castro and buildings of the sanctuary of the god Berobreus, in O Morrazo. José Suarez

From Altars started, but not completed, experts have determined that the pilgrim, together with the stonemason, decided the details and the inscription in the same sanctuary. The stonemason prepared the stone leaving the front face in sketch, waiting for some rosemary to order him and thus finish it off. This means that “there would not be a single model available to the client, but several, and the stonemason, depending on how he assessed his sales possibilities, would have a certain number of ready-made altars available, in the absence of some details, for his offer”. The dedicator, depending on his purchasing power, could choose a larger or smaller specimen, with a profusion of ornaments, the stonemason being the guarantor of compliance with the standards.

Around these altars fragments of scattered glass and small ceramic vessels have been found to contain liquids, an aspect that gives them a prominent role in some type of libation or offering. Less clear, however, it seems the function of other types of elements, such as the clavi caligarii (military sandal studs), which point to an offering to give thanks. for the success of a pilgrimage ( pro itu et reditu ), perhaps made by a soldier. Germanic iron scissors from the 5th century and a knife have also been exhumed, perhaps witnesses of a bloody ritual.

“The sanctuary of the Deus Lar Berobreus seems to have an identity specific with a well-defined culture [galaico romana] and with a clear social stratification, as reflected by the different sizes and qualities of execution of the altars. Conditions that would try to awaken the corresponding attention of the deity, but, at the same time, would show the importance of the dedicator in front of the rest of the visitors ”, the experts conclude. Something similar to the current cemeteries.