the-challenge-of-spotting-aggressive-dogs-when-the-dangerous-breed-list-disappears

Who has not crossed the sidewalk when seeing a pitt bull or rotweiller approach, even with a muzzle and tied with a regulation leash? Their reputation as potentially dangerous dogs, confirmed in an official list along with six other breeds (Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffodshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Tosa Inu and Akita Inu), precedes them. The question is whether these animals deserve that qualification or have they fallen for a sanbenito and the list should disappear, as proposed in the draft of the draft animal protection law presented on October 6 by the Ministry of Social Rights.

Veterinarians and professionals in the sector are blunt and maintain that there is no scientific basis to associate aggressiveness with certain canine breeds, although there is with specific individuals that may belong to any type, whether or not they are considered dangerous. The problem, they point out, is that once that classification has been eliminated, the text of the preliminary draft, which is expected to be approved in January of 2023, does not specify the procedure to follow to determine which individuals They are conflicting, neither what the sociability test they propose will consist of if a dangerous dog is detected nor who will carry it out. With the new regulations, the license, which is currently compulsory, that asks owners not to have a criminal record, will also disappear.

The modifications proposed by the draft are fair for dogs, says José Miguel Doval, spokesman for the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE), because “animals cannot be subjected to such strict measures because they are of a breed”. Currently, they must wear a muzzle and a short leash and can never be released outside the home, “it does not matter if you are the pitt bull with the best character in the world.” Another question is whether “eliminating them so suddenly can be problematic, because detecting whether a specimen is controllable or sociable is not easy, and even less to implement the system to test them.” People with training in animal behavior are needed, “and there are not so many,” he says.

The text of the draft only indicates that the conditions in which they should be handled will be established “by regulation,” “after carrying out of a study of sociability ”. The details of the new system will appear in a regulation that will develop the law, once approved, in which work is already being done, says Sergio García Torres, General Director of Animal Rights.

Identification One of those breeds of dogs ― strong musculature and powerful appearance― with aggressiveness “has seeped into society like fine rain and leaving behind that feeling of danger that they transmit is going to cost,” says José Enrique Zaldívar, president of the Abolitionist Veterinary Association of Bullfighting and Animal Abuse (AVATMA). So much so that it has led them to be chosen by owners who seek to make the specimen violent, and who normally avoid the obligations that already exist.

In this regard, Nuria Menéndez, director of the Observatory for Justice and Defense of Animals, he wonders how these people are going to be controlled. Because, “if they do not meet the requirements of responsible ownership, or sterilize them, or walk them with a muzzle and leash, how are they going to present themselves to pass a sociability test?” According to the data managed by the General Directorate of Animal Welfare, in Spain there are some 150. 000 specimens of these breeds, a figure that could double if unregistered specimens are taken into account. They are estimates, they emphasize.

García Torres maintains that the regulations will not be looser and will not lead to an increase in the illegal traffic of these species. He explains that the license that is currently required, and that could be understood as a greater control, does not make sense, because it is “like a weapon and it is useless to request that there be no criminal record when they have nothing to do with it. With the dogs. In their place there will be specific courses ”. In addition, he hopes that “by simplifying the procedure there will be more people who are encouraged to carry it out.” carry out a first evaluation of any dog ​​that may be considered problematic because of its size (they have not yet determined what it will be) and “both the animal and the owner will have to undergo a sociability test.” If this test is not passed, socialization tasks can be carried out and the test repeated at the end of the training. This option is not mandatory, but if it is waived, the dog will continue to be classified as special handling and will have mobility limitations, yet to be specified, but which indicate that they must wear a muzzle and a short leash.

Multifactorial aggressiveness

“Aggression is multifactorial and it is a mistake to reduce it to the genetic component, which influences, but not as much as others,” says Tomás Camps, president of the Group of Specialists in Animal Behavioral Medicine (GEMPCA). The way the dogs act also influences, and even to a greater extent, the way in which the mother was treated, the handling in the first weeks of the puppies’ life, the subsequent education or if the dog is sick, which can cause a violent reaction, among other causes, he adds.

“Of course, a Chihuahua is not the same as a pitt bull in terms of the damage they can do if they are aggressive, but where is the limit? Because a beagel weighing 10 kilos, for example, can be very fierce, “says Camps. In addition, there are dogs selected to prey, hence their name, and when they bite they do not open their mouths and shake and do more damage than others, “but not all conflictive dogs are prey,” he explains to give a vision of how complicated it is. It turns out to carry out an evaluation of the dogs.

“We have said actively and passively to the Government that the law should not focus on testing, but on the education of children adults and professionals ”, he adds. And, to do this, you have to start in schools, because even a person who does not want to have a dog and does not think he will ever have one, “has to know how to react if a dog growls at him.” Camps points out that children are three to four times more likely to be bitten because they are unable to identify warning signs such as growls. And, in addition, “they expose the head and the trunk because they hug the dogs, while an adult has more exposed the lower extremities”. This needs to change, because “it’s like you don’t teach him that he can’t cross with a red light.” And more in an environment where the number of registered pets does not stop growing: in Spain there are 13 million, the 93% are dogs, 6% cats (there are many more not registered) and the rest, rabbits, especially, according to the Spanish Network for the Identification of Companion Animals (REIAC).

Luis Alberto Calvo, president of the Veterinary Collegiate Organization confirms the importance of good management and knowledge of dogs. “It is a very delicate issue that will always cause social and health problems, but we are clear that it is not useful to point to some races, because that transmits a sense of false security because it seems that everything is under control,” he explains . As an example that this is not the case, he recalls the case of the Belgian Malinois who killed a five-year-old boy in Lucena (Córdoba) in September. A breed that is not within the list of potentially dangerous ones.

To increase the confusion, the autonomous communities and municipalities can add more breeds to those contemplated in the royal decree currently in force, developed by law 50 / 1999. There are places where there is the paradox of dog owners residing in a municipality where their pet is considered potentially dangerous, while the one next door is not. These added breeds add up to about eight more and among them are the Doberman, the Presa Canario or the Dogue de Bordeaux.

