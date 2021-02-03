The challenges companies face in ensuring equality at work

On March 1, 2019, Royal Decree Law 6/2019 was published with the aim of guaranteeing equal treatment and equal opportunities between women and men in matters of employment. This royal decree identifies a series of deadlines in a progressive timetable for public and private companies to implement and register an equality plan according to their number of employees: companies with 100 or more workers must have their plan of tie for March 7, 2021 and companies with between 50 and 100 workers must have it before March 7, 2022.

As if this were not enough, on January 14, 2021, Royal Decree 901/2020, which regulates equality plans and their registration, entered into force, and on April 14, Royal Decree 902/2020, of the equality of remuneration between women and men.

In March of this year, when companies with between 50 and 100 employees are included in the obligation to have equality plans, companies that have this obligation will double, reaching around 13,000 companies. And, by March 2022, it will be around 26,000 people.

The 4 key points to take up this challenge

Faced with this challenge, according to Ana Santos Gómez, consultant in Equality and CSR plans and professor at Fundesem, 4 key questions arise:

Are there enough specialists to handle all this work both inside and outside the human resources departments? Will companies be able to meet the deadlines set in terms of equality with these members? Do unions have enough professionals to do all of this work? Likewise, the public administration needs staff with sufficient knowledge to be able to revise these plans. Can they handle it all?

To meet this need, the labor market needs reliable professionals with training and experience in the field of equality in the workplace at all levels: human resources, legal representation of workers, unions, administration, consultants and consultancy firms.

Mª Ángeles Tajuelo, Commercial Director and Executive Education of Fundesem, said: “There are many questions to be resolved in this file. We have a great challenge to overcome to carry out equality management in companies and comply with regulatory requirements. For this reason, at Fundesem, we believe in the importance of an effective management of equality in companies, beyond regulatory compliance, it is a question of putting in place a corporate culture based on ‘equality. “

Tajuelo ha resaltado “a los conocimientos requeridos en materia de igualdad y laboral que establece el Real Decreto Ley, Fundesem añade conocimientos de gestión empresarial y recursos humanos con el objetivo de dotar al alumno con una visión de los procesos clave para la gestualdión in the business”

