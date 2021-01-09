The challenges of language training in companies for 2021

The language training consulting firm Hexagone analyzes the main challenges of the sector and of companies wishing to train and educate their students in 2021.

After the worst year in the history of the training sector, 2021 presents itself as an opportunity for companies that have survived the crisis. A year during which the team must recover most of the lost ground to continue to grow.

Galle Schaefer, director of Haxagone explains, “the pandemic has created a void in the training of workers and 2021 is presented as an opportunity to recover and once again fill this need which not only serves companies to improve their productivity, but also own workers to grow and motivate themselves professionally ”.

From Hexagone, they point to 3 major challenges so that 2021 is a year to overcome the crisis in company training:

Motivation of students

The health measures imposed by the pandemic require that most of the training be carried out remotely. Precisely, the first challenge of the training will be to maintain the motivation of the students in this format.

“Most workers thought the distance learning situation would be a temporary measure, but the reality is that this is not the case. Many of the trainings that started in September in this online format had the rhetoric that they would return throughout the course to the face-to-face format thanks to the vaccine, but it is becoming increasingly clear that at least this course, it won’t be in person. . This can cause a demotivation on the part of the students ”, explains the director of Hexagone.

For a good training, motivation is essential. The dynamics in a remote classroom are not the same as in a face-to-face classroom.

“During the pandemic, great efforts were made to technically adapt to distance training. The virtual classroom has become an effective training tool since it allows students to be in contact with the teacher at a distance but with the methodology of face-to-face courses ”, explains the director of Hexagone.

Despite these advancements and technical problem solving, face-to-face training allows students to be more loyal more effectively just by having the teacher physically in front of them. In the online format, it costs more.

From Hexagone, they underline that one of the great medium-term challenges for training consultants will be to make students support training in this format which requires them to have a 100% digital life.

Professional training

The second major challenge concerns the way in which training is provided and the results obtained.

When training is given on a specific aspect such as web design or programming, students gain this knowledge which they immediately put into practice and therefore are more aware of the learning. “It doesn’t happen with language training. One of the big challenges is to allow the student to use what he has learned in a language to apply it in a tangible way in his work ”, explains Galle Schaefer.

From Hexagone, they explain that the task of learning a language is a slower process. For this reason, no progress is felt in the short term. It also takes more involvement and a lot of practice.

In language training, it is not so much a question of raising the general level but in a transversal way of making the language the useful tool of daily work.

In this process, the professional training of the student is of particular importance. In fact, one of the main trends for the next 2021 will be training through specific and practical language courses such as giving presentations in other languages, how to conclude contracts in other languages, etc.

The objective becomes that the student sees that the knowledge of the languages ​​learned is useful. To do this, language training consultants need to focus their own language learning on a specific goal.

Analyze the language level in the model

The last challenge identified by Hexagone for next year for companies will be to be able to identify the language skills of their workers, in short, to identify the real level of language of their workers and to define the desired level.

“A common mistake in companies is to simply want to improve the language of their workers. This concept needs to be more specific to make it a target. In other words, companies must identify the linguistic level of their workers in order to design a clear training plan with precise work objectives, ”explains the director of Hexagone.

“It is essential to be able to develop the linguistic strategy, to know perfectly the individual level of the workers, that is to say to identify the linguistic resources of the staff before starting any strategy. Only then can the appropriate format be chosen, for example: “How to negotiate and convince in another language” or “Improve public speaking”, etc. », Concludes the director of Hexagon.

Auditing the language level of the people who make up the organization is as essential as identifying the other skills of each worker and which serve to recognize their individual qualification.

Finally, Hexagone has detected a deterioration in the quality of training in companies which, due to a budget, have replaced face-to-face training with a pure eLearning format in which teachers have been replaced by automated training platforms.

In 2021, companies will seek a mixed format between virtual training and the presence of teachers, probably through virtual classrooms.

