The changing work landscape requires new skills and new technological profiles

The crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus has had its notable consequences on the labor market. If at the start of the pandemic the world was paralyzed and, with it, hiring plummeted, a pick-up in economic activity levels and a return to employment were detected from the third quarter of 2020. And it is that, according to fintech StudentFinance, an indisputable consequence of the pandemic has been the strong boom in digitization, which has accelerated processes and gave way to a strong boom in roles related to the IT sector. In this sense, in the year 2020 there has been an increase in vacancies in the fields of web development, with a total of 14,913 vacancies in major job portals, followed by the science of data with 3,640; Cybersecurity with 1,915; and UXUI Design, with 1,555 offers, according to data collected by the startup, which is committed to enhancing the digital skills of people, to meet the supply demanded by the labor market.

However, this trend is expected to go further and as we move towards the recovery, it is estimated that 150 million new tech jobs will proliferate over the next five years, as confirmed by the latest WEF report. In addition, most traditional jobs will disappear or migrate to other more technological roles. While there is an estimated decline in jobs such as administrative secretaries, bookkeepers, business administration and services, information and customer service managers or financial analysts, leaving room for the demand for new skills such as SQL (Structured Query Language). ), which registers a total of 8,065 jobs where this type of capability is required, followed by APIs (Application Programming Interface), with 7,464 jobs and, finally, JavaScript, with a total of 6,447 jobs that require knowledge in this area.

All of these roles and skills require not only the acquisition of new knowledge, but also the development of certain skills in candidates, as sometimes the ability of companies to take advantage of the growth potential offered by new technologies is hampered by lack of skills such as critical, analytical and innovative thinking, active learning and learning strategies, reasoning and complex problem solving, creativity, originality and initiative or resilience, stress tolerance and emotional intelligence.

StudentFinance, a help to face the new panorama of work

Due to the demand for these new skills in traditional industries or emerging new roles, we are faced with a job landscape full of opportunities for workers in which, however, human resource managers are prevented from hiring employees. talents. For this reason, StudentFinance is committed to continuing education and offers the possibility of accessing the best training centers with which it collaborates, via a new payment method called “Shared Income Agreement” (ISA), through which students they start paying for their education once they find a job and as long as the income exceeds the minimum threshold.

In the words of Mariano Kostelec, CEO of StudentFinance, “we want to help workers occupy the jobs of tomorrow, by acquiring the necessary skills. We can turn the crisis into an opportunity to take on new challenges and become better professionals. Dealing with the changes and raising awareness to move from jobs of the past to those of the future will be essential to keep moving forward in this period of digital transformation. We’re not just talking about aptitude, but also attitude ”. “StudentFinance aims to democratize access to education and enable students to retrain and find quality employment,” adds Kostelec.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital