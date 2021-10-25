the-chilean-director-who-investigates-the-death-of-a-thousand-children-under-guardianship

Paulina García with the young protagonists from ‘My brothers daydream’.

From very young, the Chilean director of Mapuche ethnicity Claudia Huaiquimilla (34 years) was found to be excluded from the Constitution of her country. “As an indigenous person, I have always wondered who are the ones who write history and who are the stars in textbooks and movies. That’s why I’m interested in those characters that nobody pays attention to ”, he recounted last August, shortly before the world premiere of his second feature film at the Locarno Film Festival.

In My brothers daydream tells a story of forgotten youth, inspired by real events. Ángel and his younger brother, Franco, have been held in a juvenile detention center for a year. Despite the difficulties, they have formed a solid group of friends with whom they spend their days sharing dreams of freedom. Until they decide to turn that desire into something real.

The film arrived last Friday in theaters in Chile and is screened during these days at the Seminci, the Valladolid film festival. With it, Huaiquimilla seeks to put a face to the figures that bear witness to what is one of the great tragedies of Chilean society.

More than 1. 300 youth and children died between the years 2005 and 2013 while they were under the guardianship of the National Service for Minors (SENAME), a body belonging to the Government of the nation. The investigations carried out by the Chilean Congress in 2013 and 2014 uncovered physical and psychological abuse, sexual abuse committed by adults and peers, and lack of medical attention for serious illnesses. These seem to be the main causes that explain such a level of mortality in centers conceived as places of reception.

Before they were made The overwhelming data made public, the director and her team often visited some of the centers to show young people their previous film, Bad board (2016). In one of their first stops, they visited the center that is located in the southern city of Puerto Montt. They had read in the newspapers that, years before, eight boys had died there, suffocated during the fire that they themselves had caused after rioting.

Upon arriving at the place, Huaiquimilla found a handful of completely worn photographs of the deceased. “The families had placed them on one side of the entrance wall, as a souvenir, but none of the workers at the center cared for that memorial and the boys’ faces had disappeared. It impacted me so much that I wrote this story to give color to those portraits again ”, he says.

Since the fatalities were known SENAME statistics, it became much more complicated to work in these institutions, which applied many more restrictions to the film and television teams interested in accessing them. The good relationship of the director with the workers of the Provisional Internment Center and Closed System of Graneros, located at 75 kilometers from Santiago de Chile, allowed him to finish filming. The film crew had to complete all the interior sequences in the same day, recalls Huaiquimilla.

Several of those workers The social media that helped her inspired the character played by actress Paulina García, the protagonist of one of the great international successes of Chilean cinema, Gloria , with which he won the Berlinale Silver Bear in 2013. García plays a woman who tries to instill hope in the young people she educates.

The film is connected with the Chilean social outbreak of 2019, which in turn is linked to street protests against political elites in places like Hong Kong, Lebanon and Puerto Rico. “The slogans that we hear in the streets of Santiago de Chile are those that somehow appear in the script. And that hunger to break with the story that has been imposed on us so far is also going to favor the cinema of my country “, says the filmmaker.

His next step has been to shoot with Gaspar Antillo ( Nobody knows I’m here ) the first original series of Netflix Chile. 48 Days in the Dark is a suspense story, also based on real events, which begins with the disappearance of a woman and the race against time that her sister starts to find her.

Huaiquimilla tells that her next film, Mapurbe , is also a feminine story. “It is a story that is centered on the years 90, when they were to about to celebrate the 500 years of the arrival of Spain in Latin America and, in turn, a very strong indigenous movement was developing in Chile, led by women. It is a story that has not been told and that I lived in the first person ”, he advances.