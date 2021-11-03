the-circumspect-joy-of-luis-fernando-aguirre

Luis Fernando Aguirre, layout designer and El País cartoonist in an image provided by the family.

He was a painter who did not boast about his finds or his exhibitions, if perhaps he would lend himself from time to time to passing the cards announcing his public appearances to his table companions in EL PAÍS. He was so serious, so circumspect at times, that he gave the impression that he was going to have drinks with El Greco. He was solicitous of everyone, all the time, but there was a moment of the night, when the newspaper was closed (that is, when the first edition began to be thrown), when he transformed into a laughing ghost of himself and invited people to dance, and sing, to those of us who were attending the last hour of today.

It was an unusual moment of the day, that It sleeps that the newspapers have in which it seems that the night is going to be infinite and everything that has happened is a dream that is already in print and that from then on, at midnight, everything is done, and forever, and that’s it. we could dance. Luis Fernando Aguirre enlivened those hours of parentheses as if it were an apparition or a painting, as if before, engrossed before those pages of paper in which the diagrams were made in which the news could fit, he was a doubtful guest at the party that it was still the laborious, manual design of newspapers back then. He raised the pencil, placed it on the white, silent, his mustache progressively whiter, his right hand, and suddenly the spark of his irony was imposed on his face. In that instant he made you laugh, but he stayed like Buster Keaton. Then came the new technologies, and that electronic pencil already darkened his days, the dances and the laughter ended, and he went to paint; that time he was born had little to do with his passion for drawing everything by hand.

He was a painter, of course, an excellent painter. His friend and colleague, José Ramón Ariño, wrote here, when Aguirre was 66 years old, he had already retired and had just exhibited in Madrid: “ Imbued with a spirit of freedom after his retirement, he puts on the card that presents his new exhibition the painting entitled El comehuevos. Along with the expressionism of his style and the rudeness of some themes, ranging from transvestism to a powerful eroticism and his relationship with power, the veteran painter achieves great paintings. beauty and color balance ”. Few people in the newspaper knew about the seniority of his pictorial teaching, and now that he has died, those who now draw the newspaper or write it, ask about the adventures of the one for whom some veterans who were his companions cry.

It is not difficult to explain who it was. Elegant, ironic, his paintings were a mockery of the solemn, oblivious to fashion, critical of any aesthetic or social imposture, rabidly dreamy or literary, inspired by what was happening but always transcending, with rigor, any common place, as if he were ripping the clothes of today to show her ashamed and naked, influenced, as he said, “by the human noise.” He was the son of a judge and they tempted him with law books, but he was a painter even when he raised his pencil to imagine how it should fall on the page, or on the canvas, blank. He was an extraordinary person, unforgettable, I never forget him, neither his gestures, nor his face. So, in the newspapers, we all saw each other all the time, and we all knew each other’s faces and names. He died this last Tuesday, at 86 years, in the mountain town of Madrid where he went to paint these last years of his life.