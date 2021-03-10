The citizens will chair the region and the PSOE, the town hall

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 09:42

As learned laSexta, this Wednesday a double motion of censure against the regional and municipal government of the territory is presented to the Regional Assembly of Murcia, which has the signature of the PSOE and the citizens. In this sense, according to the sources consulted, the Murcian consistory would be governed by the socialists, while the regional executive would be in power in Ciudadanos.

As soon as the motion is approved, the current president, Fernando López Miras, will cease to be the regional president, as Cadena Ser reported on Wednesday. In fact, the removal of the popular leader is imminent, because between the PP and the citizens there is a total of 23 votes, which confirm the absolute majority to implement the proposal. The presidential candidate will be the current spokesperson for Cs executive and regional coordinator Ana Martínez Vidal.

More specifically, in the case of the regional government, C’s relationship with the regional executive was particularly strained. Especially after the vaccination scandals, for which the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, had to resign.

Also, according to the aforementioned media, another of the main points of this friction has been the parental pin proposed by Vox, an authorization with which the parents of a student ask the school to inform them of the activities they are going to carry out. good. whether or not they can allow your child to be present.

Government reactions and citizens’ silence

Socialist Party sources confirmed to LaSexta that this motion of censure was articulated by a member of the National Executive: the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Ábalos, who worked with Santos Cerdán León, also a socialist and a member of the Congress. .

However, after interviewing different leaders of Ciudadanos, such as the Minister of Universities of Madrid, Eduardo Sicilia, the vice-president of the region, Ignacio Aguado or Inés Arrimadas herself, responsible for training, none of them ‘made a statement on the proposal. , and they place the party’s position at the press conference convened by Ana Martínez Vidal this Wednesday.

On the other hand, another government minister reacted to the motion, in this case Vice-President Carmen Calvo, who assures us that the People’s Party “lived in a mirage”: “We won the elections, the governments won us over. kidnapped with very forced pacts and if you do that, a lot of things can happen to you “, he said. Likewise, he also alluded to Ciudadanos, whose leader, Inés Arrimadas,” may run out of time “, insists Calvo: “They know what they have to do in each territory,” he says.

The current Minister of Health, Miquel Iceta, has also spoken, who even admits having “no idea” of the proposals launched by the Socialists and the members of Ciudadanos: “Everything is defensible if you can present it under this angle. Well, and that is explained, it is perfectly legitimate, “he said on Wednesday in statements to RNE.

At the same time, Iceta, asked if this movement could bring the formation led by Inés Arrimadas back to the government, did not hide that he would like to experience an orange approach to the executive. “Yes for me, the closer they bring me, the more I love him: literally,” he concludes.