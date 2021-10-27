the-civil-guard-recovers-a-historical-meteorite-put-up-for-sale-on-the-internet-for-50,000-euros

Ramira Santa Marta was dressing on the morning of the Holy Innocents’ Day of noise, which he blamed on a military plane flying over his town, Reliegos, in León. Two loud explosions sounded immediately and everything shook. The woman ran out of her house, on Calle Real, and saw a tremendous hole just over five meters from her front. A meteorite of more than had just fallen next to him. kilos and probably about 4. Of the solar system. But a fragment of this extraterrestrial rock continued a bizarre journey and a few weeks ago it ended up on sale for 50. 17 euros on the Todocolección.net website. This Wednesday, the Civil Guard announced the recovery of the meteorite and handed it over to its rightful owner, the National Museum of Natural Sciences (CSIC), in Madrid.

The man who put the selling the piece, a resident of the Guipuzcoan town of Hernani, is accused of an alleged crime of misappropriation, according to Captain Marcos Santos, of the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard. The seller, identified as Juan Carlos M., even spoke with the Diario de León at the beginning of October, assuring that he is a worker of a moving company who was found the meteorite among the abandoned belongings of the industrial engineer Manuel Laborde Werlinden, one of the founders of the Aranzadi Science Society, who died in 1993. The captain claims that this version is not accredited. A year ago, the meteorite was already on sale, by 38. 000 euros, according to another Leonese newspaper, La Nueva Crónica . “The investigation is still open,” emphasizes the captain.

The museum director, Rafael Zardoya, recalled that his institution has just completed 250 years. “It is a good birthday present. We are recovering a meteorite that disappeared over the years 60 from our collection ” , has declared in an act in Madrid. Investigations by the Civil Guard suggest that Laborde Werlinden had the piece in storage, for study, but the trail of the rock disappeared at some point and the meteorite appeared in the hands of Hernani’s individual in 2015. “He lost it? It was stolen? We are investigating ”, says the captain.

From left to right, General José Berrocal, researcher Rafael Zardoya, Captain Marcos Santos and Corporal De Miguel, during the delivery of the Reliegos meteorite to the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid. EFE / Fernando Alvarado FERNANDO ALVARADO (EFE)

General José Berrocal has solemnly proclaimed in the act that “giving back to Spain what belongs to Spain” is one of his most gratifying tasks. The meteorite will from now on be part of the museum’s collection, which has more than 300 specimens, including fragments that fell on January 4, 2004 in Villalbeto de la Peña (Palencia). They were the first meteorites recovered in Spanish territory from the extraterrestrial rock of Reliegos in 1947. The exhibition also shows the largest meteorite ever found in Spain – a rock made of 140 kilos fall in the Murcian town of Molina de Segura in 1858 – and the oldest known, observed over Villanueva de Sigena (Huesca) in 1773.

The piece of Reliegos recovered by The Civil Guard has been exhibited in a display case since this Wednesday, along with two other brother fragments that were already part of the collection. Another of its pieces is in the National Museum of Natural History of the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington (USA), due to a habitual exchange of meteorites between organisms.

Aurelio Nieto, curator of the collection of geology of the museum, regrets the current lack of protection of meteorites and calls for legislative changes. The Reliegos piece has been recovered because it was in the institution’s inventory. “Normally, if you find a meteorite in Spain, it is yours,” criticizes the researcher. Nieto recalls the case of Retuerta del Bullaque (Ciudad Real), where the Asensio López family found a meteorite of 140 kilos in 1980 and used it for many years to press hams.

