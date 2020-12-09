“The climate of confrontation makes responding to COVID difficult”

Published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:17 PM

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, and several of his closest collaborators published a letter in the prestigious scientific journal “The Lancet” in which they defend their management, while acknowledging that “politicization and an unfortunate climate of confrontation “hamper the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Community engagement and the implementation of effective control measures must overcome pandemic fatigue. Politicization and an unhappy confrontational climate pervades different sectors, impedes effective crisis communication and is likely to hamper response. “, says the letter Simón signs.

Simón and other prominent members of the CCAES, such as María José Sierra, explain that the letter wants to “contribute constructively” to the debate on the management of the pandemic in Spain “from the eye of the hurricane”.

“Tough decisions are made given the scientific evidence, uncertainties, feasibility and costs,” say the experts.

Thus, they recall that in Spain the response capacity was increased after the first wave of the virus, improving the screening strategy: “At the end of June, more than 80% of suspected patients were tested by PCR within the first 48 hours and 90% of their close contacts have been found, ”they say.

<< Factors such as hard-to-reach and vulnerable groups, structural inequalities, age of the population (among the oldest in the world), limits of social protection policies, cultural and social interactions and high rates mobility should be taken into account. to explain the epidemic in Spain ”, conclude the technicians of the Ministry of Health.