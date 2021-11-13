the-climate-summit-closes-with-a-decaffeinated-message-against-coal-and-fossil-fuels

With delay, final tension and night time the representatives of the almost 200 countries that participate For three decades in the climate negotiations they managed to close this Saturday night, more than a day later than planned, a unanimous agreement in Glasgow. And not, as planned, what comes out of the COP 26 is not the definitive solution to a climate crisis that is hitting the planet and putting humanity in check. But the final agreement that emanates from this summit is, at the very least, recognition that countries are collectively failing and that they need to step up their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. From the summit comes a call for nations to increase their climate plans for 2030 over the next year, in what is understood as a message to China, the main emitter in the world at the moment and which, for the moment, has only committed to reach its carbon dioxide (CO₂) peak before 2030.

Also, in the final declaration of the COP 26 also calls on countries to phase out coal and “inefficient subsidies” to fossil fuels. Of course, without setting any deadline and leaving the door open for coal plants to continue with CO₂ capture and storage systems —that is, to trap this gas before it reaches the atmosphere. In the case of subsidies, the veto would only affect “inefficient” aid, which allows each country to continue giving it at its discretion.

The mere mention of fossil fuels has generated the blocking of negotiations for many hours with a clear and public opposition from countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Nigeria and Venezuela. In fact, their pressure has achieved that the wording of this section has been changed at the last moment and instead of advocating its elimination, it urges its reduction, softening this section even more.

It is the first time that a UN decision of this type mentions fossil fuels and coal, the main responsible for the emissions that cause climate change. Its inclusion is a message for investors and governments to be careful to direct their funds towards this type of energy. But many countries have shown this Saturday their displeasure that references to these fuels have been decaffeinated. The department of the vice president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has recognized: “Mentions about the exit from coal are not our preferred option. We believe that we must eliminate, not just reduce, carbon. ” Along the same lines, the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, has regretted the last minute change, although he has admitted it as a lesser evil to achieve a global agreement and given the risk that the end of this summit will be hopelessly blocked .

Another of the highlights of the statement that comes out of Glasgow refers to the aid that developed countries must provide to the poorest nations. It starts from the premise that it is the richest states that have triggered the problem of climate change after decades of basing their economic growth on fossil fuels and, therefore, having emitted most of the greenhouse gases that they will remain in the atmosphere for centuries overheating the planet. Rich countries commit to the Glasgow Declaration to double their adaptation funds by 2025, which would mean reach an amount close to 40. 000 million dollars (almost 35. 000 millions of euros). In addition, apart from this fund, the COP 26 The scaffolding is put out so that in the future a mechanism of losses and damages is established: basically, an instrument of international aid for countries with fewer resources that are hit, for example, by extreme phenomena linked to the climate crisis.

Long-term promises

The final result of this meeting has not completely convinced any country. Virtually all negotiators have called it imperfect. But there was a certain risk, as incredible as it may seem, that the almost 200 countries that have participated At the height of the climate they cheated and left with a message of complacency. Because an immense number of them, around 140 —the 90% of the world economy— they have promised that by the middle of this century they will reach the so-called net zero emissions (they will only be able to expel the same amount of greenhouse gases that they can capture with sinks such as forests). That is the theoretical path that must be followed so that the Paris Agreement can be fulfilled, which establishes that the increase in global temperature should not exceed two degrees Celsius with respect to pre-industrial levels and, as far as possible, 1,5.

Warming is already at 1.1 degrees, as admitted with “alarm” and “utmost concern” in the final declaration agreed in Glasgow. But if all that cataract of zero emissions announcements for three decades and other non-binding pacts announced during the summit were fulfilled, warming could stay at just 1.8 degrees, according to an analysis presented by the International Energy Agency . The problem is that long-term promises, for 2050 or later, do not square with concrete short-term plans, for this decade, which have been officially presented to the UN by the countries. on the optimistic and fuzzy promises for the long term. And it warns that to meet the goal of 1.5 degrees set by the Paris Agreement it is necessary for emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, to fall by 45% on 2030 with respect to the levels of 2010. The statement acknowledges with “grave concern” that the NDCs presented now will nonetheless lead to global emissions being a 13, 7% higher in 2030 than in 2010, that is, it is not going in the right direction. That is why countries are asked to “review and reinforce the objectives for 2030 ″ in their plans before the UN“ by the end of 2022 ″.

Between this year and last many had revised their NDC . Theoretically the following revision would not touch until 2025, as established by the Paris Agreement. But faced with the realization that the efforts and enormous pressure from the scientific world and society in general due to the growing impacts of climate change are not enough, many developed countries such as the United States and the European Union have pushed for this call to be included. for countries to toughen their targets for 2030. This request is, at heart, a direct message to countries such as China, India or Brazil, whose short-term plans are not aligned with the reduction of the 45% of emissions needed for 2030 .

Behind all this amount of percentages, degrees, acronyms and requirements there is a pulse between blocks. On one side are the countries considered classically developed, such as the United States and the European Union. They are the main historical responsible for the warming. On the other are nations such as China, India and Brazil, whose emissions increase rapidly as they grow economically. Only these five economies currently accumulate close to 55% of global emissions. China (27%) and United States (11%) are in the lead.

The NDCs of the United States and the EU currently propose decreases in their gases for this decade that are aligned with that cut of the 45% in 2030 that is necessary to meet the objective of the 1.5 degrees of the Paris Agreement. But this is not the case in the cases of India, Brazil and, above all, China, which has so far only committed to reaching its peak emissions before 2030.

The final agreement reached in Glasgow, as drafted, does not legally bind any specific country. They are only asked to “review and reinforce the objectives for 2030 ″ of their NDCs without mentioning any State. But it does keep the pressure on countries that have not yet tightened their cut programs enough. In fact, annually the UN climate change area will carry out a follow-up report on those plans and the level of warming to which they will lead. The countries meeting in Glasgow, aware of the lack of congruence between their short-term plans and the long-term promises they make, have also agreed to ask in their final declaration that both issues be aligned.

Development of the Paris Agreement

Apart from the final declaration in which all these points are collected, at the summit that just closed this Saturday, the development of the article is also approved 6 of the Paris Agreement. This section is the one that refers to the so-called carbon markets, that is, to the exchange of rights or units of gas emissions between countries. Since the Paris Agreement was adopted, attempts have been made to approve its implementation without success due to fears that it could fall into double counting, that is, that the same right is carried to the reduction balances of two countries at the same time.

Another of the toughest debates was what would happen to the units of emissions generated during the time of the Kyoto Protocol, the climate pact that existed before the Paris Agreement. Europe was opposed to the dragging of these units, compared to the position held by other countries such as Brazil. But, finally, those rights can continue to be used. However, the Spanish Executive explained this Saturday that “the European Union has agreed not to use this type of unit and hopes that other countries, allies in climate ambition, will do the same.”

