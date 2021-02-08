The collaboration experience between Spain and the United States led by Ken Schmitt, CEO of Servitalent

Recently, the company specializing in directors and talent management, Servitalent (Talentor Spain), had the opportunity to work with one of its partners in the international network of headhunters Talentor International. These are the American company TurningPoint Executive Search, which are Talentor USA.

Servitalent asks the founder and CEO of the company, Ken Schmitt, about the collaboration in an executive search process for a leading Spanish industrial company in its sector with international subsidiaries, which wanted to promote its market development in the United States . Learn more about this process and the most relevant aspects during a joint collaboration between the two countries: Spain and the United States.

What are the most important factors for a foreign company to consider when looking for talent in the United States? What important aspects should you consider before starting your research (culture, legislation, salary policies, mobility, social benefits, etc.)?

The most important aspect of working cross-border with countries outside of your local region is to clarify expectations. After working with Spain and China on two different research through Talentor International, we learned that nothing can be assumed. There are many differences in different parts of the world including communication styles, interview styles and processes, appropriate / legal questions to ask, employee vs. independent entrepreneur, salary and commission expectations, fringe benefits, contract negotiation, vacations and general corporate culture. Before beginning any research in the United States, it is important to understand these differences, as well as the time it will take to secure the necessary employment agreements and contracts.

Based on your experience working with Spanish companies, what are the most notable differences that you identified in the research process?

Two of the biggest differences are the number of interviews and the pay discussion. Each business and region starts from a different place and assumes the other party is operating the same. The key is to make everything clear up front and understand that what a company says to applicants in the United States must be consistent, as American applicants will immediately withdraw from the process if the trust and reliability are not there early on. start.

What are the most requested positions by foreign companies in the American market?

Inside sales, digital marketing, lead generation, and branding are in high demand. Although our company does not handle searches for software developers or engineers, they are also in high demand.

How do you appreciate your experience working with Servitalent (Talentor Espaa) within Talentor Internacional?

It was a very educational and collaborative experience. It was very useful to learn from our partners in Spain, how things are done abroad and how we may be able to change some of our processes to be more efficient.

Ken, ends this interview by sharing how happy he was to have been able to communicate effectively and frequently with the Servitalent team to ensure that everything ran smoothly during the selection process.

