the-college-gold-rush

Why is the university faculty that has been used in the last 10 years to get public universities out of the crisis, it is no longer good if it is to apply for stable places at the same universities? That is, why do the universities that took advantage (fraudulently?) Of the figure of associate professors to teach the teaching that the permanent professors did not reach, now, those universities do not want a 15% of new university places to personnel with a doctorate degree, with more than five years of teaching experience and with the corresponding accreditation from the evaluation agency?

To begin to give answers to this question, it may be relevant to share the framework of the problem: university autonomy, a setting where to understand the attitude of the Rectors’ Conference (CRUE), in general, and where to understand, in particular, its line red (sic) in the reserve of 15% of places for teaching staff, as proposed in the preliminary draft of the new university law.

Although we speak of autonomy, and for this political and economic independence is required, the Spanish public university is conditioned, for example, by the laws that define the university model, by the rules that affect recruitment and the public function. All of them are laws that are established outside the universities themselves, but, above all, they are subordinate to public funding. This restricted framework of action for autonomy is also currently marked by the power of the impact factor, managed by private scientific publishers, or that of the world university rankings , also of private management. With this panorama, university autonomy could be observed in small decisions such as non-fixed spending on book editions, pharaonic works or banquets. Or in the hiring of labor personnel, outside of the civil servant ties, yielded to the departmental power games, that is, to the academic endogamous business. And the representatives of the CRUE must protect their autonomy model and their voters.

In the face of the fraudulent use of the figure of associate teaching staff – annual renewal employment contract, without the right to dismissal – that the university Spanish does not deny and that the labor inspection does not assume, the CRUE regrets because it has been a temporary decision to overcome the economic crisis and the lack of the happy replacement rate, and says that it will not do it again. However, the red line that has been placed on the Ministry of Universities in the public debate on the new law, leaves the associate professors doomed to judicialize the same university autonomy. There are already several judgments that recognize the indefinite employment relationship that essentially translates into severance pay. Because, up to now, there have been many cases in which 20 years of annual contracts with the Spanish public university that end without a dismissal are chained. Or if you are seriously ill, it may be that they will not renew you, and, if it is not serious, they will displace your teaching, so that you can comply with the volume of work contracted in a reduced time. It has been common in maternity leave. The approach then is to question whether the denial of labor rights to a part of the university PDI (Research Teaching Personnel) is part of sustaining university autonomy.

The associate professors are left to observe our enthusiasm for university teaching as a political deception

When hundreds (or thousands) of sentences of the Associate teaching staff who will be left out of the University, without a solution, for applying the red lines that the CRUE has set to the Ministry of Universities, what will the Spanish public universities do? Well, instead of assuming the expense from their own autonomy, they will send their representatives to complain to the State so that it pays for their excesses, as a good institution in our neoliberal context.

So it is, and that The CRUE has made the Ministry of Universities good, the associate faculty remains to observe our enthusiasm for university teaching as a political deception, as a feeling that individualizes us and leads us to break ties – as Remedios Zafra has taught us well – and pass to recognize ourselves and to articulate ourselves as a collective fighting for our rights.

Pau Lluch belongs to the State Association of Associate Teachers of Public Universities

Teresa Samper belongs to the Associated PDI Platform from the University of Valencia

