the commercial strategies for which Lnea Directa was rewarded in terms of HR

Corporate culture or talent retention: the corporate strategies for which Lnea Directa has been rewarded in terms of HR

Lnea Directa Aseguradora has been recognized as one of the organizations with the highest excellence in people management. In this way, Lnea Directa becomes one of the few Spanish insurers to have obtained the Top Employer 2021 label in our country this year.

To obtain this prestigious label, the company has been audited in strategies of 6 areas of the field of people, divided into 20 different subjects, such as people management strategy, corporate culture, talent attraction, training and diversity and inclusion, among others. In this sense, Lnea Directa has mainly stood out for its corporate culture (agile, flexible and human-centered), its talent attraction strategy and the firm commitment of senior management on relevant issues such as as equality, diversity and social contribution.

Lnea Direct Insurance, which has more than 2,400 employees, obtained this distinction for being at the forefront of Human Resources practices with a focus on people. The company has launched new technologies and collaborative tools for its employees which, guided by close and professional leadership, have been essential for the successful management of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Mar Garre, Director of People, Communication and Sustainable Development, “being a Top Employer is a source of pride for us, but also a responsibility. For this reason, in the area of ​​people and communication, we work very hard to make people feel enthusiastic and engaged in what it means to belong to Lnea Directa. We want people to find more than just a workplace on Direct Line. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital