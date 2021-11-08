the-commitment-of-spanish-beef-against-climate-change

After the parenthesis imposed by the pandemic, the COP 26 brings together the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for the first time since that of 2019, in Madrid. Until next time 15 November, more than 30. Glasgow (Scotland), a coordinated action plan to decisively address climate change.

In addition to publicizing plans and strategies of the industrial sectors in that direction, it is also time to clarify some myths related to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG).

Dispelling doubts about ‘gas from cows’

It is true that livestock emits gases, but neither are there as many as is assumed nor is this the only sector responsible for climate change. Methane gas (CH4 ), that is generated in other processes such as the decomposition of organic matter in swamps, fires or seepage of gas from the subsoil or gas pipelines, it is also produced by the rumen, a peculiar cavity d of the digestive system of ruminants. An anecdotal misunderstanding gave rise to the idea that cows expel methane through flatulence, when in fact they basically eliminate it through their mouths.

Not downplaying its GHG status with a heating capacity superior to carbon dioxide (CO₂), some data help to specify the impact of livestock methane in its proper measure. Its effects are tempered by the short life of this gas – around a decade, compared to the hundreds of years that carbon dioxide can remain in the atmosphere – and by its biogenic cycle: it is absorbed by plants in photosynthesis and returns to feed the livestock.

The Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC, for its acronym in English) estimates at approximately 51. 000 million tons of greenhouse gases that are emitted annually into the atmosphere, while the United Nations Organization for The Food and Agriculture (FAO), ensures in its reports that all the beef cattle on the planet release into the atmosphere in the same period the equivalent of 3. 000 million tons of CO₂, so it can be deduced that only 5.9 % of total emissions are due to cows.

These figures do not take into account the CO₂ that is sequestered, annually, in the agrosilvopastoral ecosystems and in the soils of crops fertilized with livestock manures. Some works carried out in the Spanish meadows, under organic production conditions, are estimated at a third of the emitted quantities.

Spanish beef strategy against climate change

Those reports of FAO point to a less Eurocentric and more global vision of the problem: the 80% of GHG emissions from livestock on the planet comes from developing countries, and those of Western Europe are among the lowest in the world. In the case of Spain, the latest data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition attribute only 3.6% of the total GHG emissions in our country to the beef sector. A reality that, in simple words, sums up Javier López, director of Provacuno (Interprofessional Organization of Beef): “The emissions produced by the annual consumption of beef per person in our country are equivalent to a one-way trip. return by car from Madrid to Bilbao ”.

The Provacuno organization has promoted a code of good practices to reduce between a 20% and a 30% its emissions by modifying management systems.

The purpose of reducing emissions has not stopped occupying this sector since the Paris COP of 2015. Provacuno approved in November of 2019 its strategy Carbon Neutral Meat 2050 , and considers its objective realistic , based on current scientific knowledge, to increase carbon sequestration to the equivalent of the GHG generated in its production processes. López gives another example with data: “In the last two decades, we have managed to reduce emissions associated with manure by 18% ”.

Sustainability and good practices for livestock

In addition to participating in European programs such as Life Beef Carbon, which seeks to reduce at least one 15% GHG emissions in the next ten years, Provacuno has promoted an exhaustive code of good practices encouraged by FAO estimates, which see it possible to reduce between a 20% and a 30% its emissions modifying management systems.

Prepared by Remedia scientists – a network of Spanish researchers focused on mitigating climate change in the agroforestry field– and technicians from the beef sector, the code is an essential guide for ra livestock in line with the EU strategies on the Green Deal. The measures he proposes are divided into specific aspects: Cattle feeding, Actions on the rumen, Genetics, Manure Management and Pasture and Crop Management. Very specific actions, which explain their availability, benefits and economic costs, as well as their effects on emissions, both direct and crossed with other impacts.

The determined fight against climate change in beef cattle is important, since it occupies the third line in the livestock sector of our country, in economic terms. It is estimated that more than 132. 000 direct jobs are linked to primary production, and its activity is mainly located in disadvantaged areas with a negative population balance, which constitutes an important resource for emptied Spain.

Five ‘services’ that Spanish livestock provides to the climate

The experts of Provacuno, the interprofessional of the sector, handle several arguments in the defense of livestock as an ally against climate change.

1. Prevents forest fires and their associated emissions. If not transformed into feed for ruminant livestock, many underutilized pastures and dry scrub could constitute a perfect match for the summer fires and their consequent GHG emissions.

2. Absorbs CO₂ and neutralizes biogenic carbon. The mountains and pastures where beef cattle live are sinks that, in Mediterranean climates, absorb more carbon than many forests, according to some estimates. In addition, it is estimated that the methane emitted by cattle herds in Spain and Europe lasts 10 years in the atmosphere, before being absorbed mostly by plants in photosynthesis.

3. Ecologically fertilizes vegetable crops. Manures improve the structure of the soil, the concentration of nutrients and its ability to adapt to climate change. The 50% of the fertilizers used in the world are from animal origin and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

4. Water footprint almost sustainable. The 90% of the water attributed to the production of one kilo of beef (estimated at 15. 000 liters) is rainwater that would continue to fall on pastures if they did not house livestock. It is approximately the same amount that is needed for a liter of olive oil, and much less than that required for a kilo of cotton.

5. An exception in food waste. Beef is among the foods that are least discarded in households in Spain (less than 1%), which is important to curb that 10% of global emissions linked to food waste, according to the IPCC.