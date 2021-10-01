“the-common-people-were-worse-with-witches-than-the-inquisition”

There are words, there are insults and there are also facts. Realities. Therefore, in the midst of the fire that Vox has caused by rebuking a PSOE deputy with that accusation of “witch”, which appeals to the bonfires of the past, it is appropriate to ask who knows. And that person is María Tausiet, a historian from Zaragoza with a dozen books on witchcraft, superstitions, beliefs and even the figure of Mary Poppins. To chat with her is to dive into an area that has belonged more to the realm of myths than to the historical files that are there and that she has opened to investigate. Tausiet has analyzed dozens of processes and hundreds and hundreds of pages.

Question . What surprises did you find in your search?

Answer . The main one is that secular justice was the cruelest. From the case of Zugarramurdi the Inquisition stopped pursuing witchcraft on a large scale when they saw that they were imaginations or lies. Where there was truly persecution was in the small towns in which representatives of the neighbors and the people who went against any neighbor or stranger to blame for their ills: infertility, poor harvests, impotence, the death of a child. Many young girls who slept in the same bed as their creatures, often drunk, could even crush them. The next morning they said that it was a neighbor with a reputation as a witch who had killed the baby. The topic of child killer witches passed into folklore and children’s stories.

P. Why did you choose witchcraft?

R. The first time I found documents on witchcraft, I was classifying papers in the Diocesan Archive of Zaragoza, which had been practically untouched since the 15th century, in boxes, some of which fell apart when they were removed. There were many criminal proceedings there and I began to get excited about that world that, although dark, is well documented, with its witnesses for and against. Through them I was able to get closer to the lives of many anonymous women.

P. And what is a witch?

R. The witch acquired powers by copulating with the devil, according to the myth created in the greatest era of witch hunting, in the 16th and 17th centuries. In the case of man, the sorcerer is supposed to have made a pact with the devil, more rational, it is another dimension. But the witch has had sexual relations with him, something physical and carnal is attributed to him, and not intellectual. It was brutal. Annoying women, those considered “useless”, used to be described as witches, in an extreme misogyny of rejecting old women because they were no longer “useful” for sex or having children. To the unprotected, like widows, lonely, poor, invalid. So witches were ordinary women who should be blamed for any misfortune, scapegoats.

P. Was the people then worse than the Church?

R. The greatest violence came of common people. I discovered a case in Tosos, in Aragon, where the episcopal justice ended up prosecuting not the alleged witch, but those who accused her, because she was a simple stranger who had opened a business that competed with that of a local woman. It was 1812, the Enlightenment, which means education, had arrived, and things had begun to change. However, the behavior that we saw the other day in Congress supposes the existence of darkness prior to the Enlightenment.

P. Why is a woman still insulted as a “witch”?

R. Because of the validity of patriarchal society . There is even the cliché that all women are witches, that is, dangerous. Witch was equivalent to an evil woman, while “witch” had other more positive connotations, related to magic. At that time it was the worst accusation for a woman because of the risk it posed. Today it is not considered a crime, but it is still a very degrading insult, I would say that the sexist and misogynistic insult par excellence.

P. What remains for us to know about women in the Middle Ages?

R. Almost everything, since the Most of the documents that have come down to us reflect the male view. Studying accusations of witchcraft helps us understand women’s point of view.

P. Is there a danger of a new Inquisition?

R. I prefer to be optimistic. Despite cases like this, I believe that respect for women, or at least the awareness of disrespect, is increasing every day and is going at a very accelerated rate, which is what is needed to compensate for so many centuries of barbarism and abuse.

Tausiet is now studying the role of women in the Enlightenment as a researcher in the CIRGEN project at the University of Valencia. Without witchcraft, but, as we see, with the same ghosts of the past.