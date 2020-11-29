the Community goes from 1523 cases to 587

Updated: Sunday, November 29, 2020 8:26 PM

Published on: 11/29/2020 20:22

Coronavirus infections have fallen in the Community of Madrid from 1,523 cases reported yesterday to 587 today, 140 of which correspond to the last 24 hours, and deaths also fell to 8 from 31 on Saturday, according to the daily epidemiological report from the Ministry of health.

The total number of infections in the Community of Madrid since the start of the pandemic is 356,690 and 12,369 people have died from coronavirus in hospitals in the region. To this cumulative number of deaths in hospitals, we must add 4,952 people who died in health centers, 1,141 at home and 30 in other places, for which the total number of deaths is 18,484.

Regarding hospitalizations, they rose to 1,435 out of 1,388 today, and patients in intensive care to 341 (339 the day before). Since the start of the pandemic, the cumulative number of hospitalized patients is 72,079 and 6,507 patients have required intensive care.

Primary care is currently following 3,819 patients by telephone, a total of 530,046 since the start of the health crisis. Hospital discharges in the past twenty-four hours were 50, up from 228 reported on Friday, and have reached 65,912 since the start of the pandemic.

The same trend in the rest of Spain

The number of deaths from COVID-19 continues to be of concern in Spain, which has recorded 270 new deaths in the past 24 hours. A figure that could be higher, since some autonomies do not offer the figures related to this issue throughout the weekend. Last week, more than 2,300 people died in our country. The worst data was on Tuesday, with 537 deaths, the highest figure only surpassed by the peak of the pandemic in April. However, and since then, the trend is decreasing day by day.

The number of new cases continues to decline. In the Basque Country, 512 were reported in the last 24 hours, 106 less than the day before. In La Rioja, active cases have also fallen by 89. And in Murcia, daily infections have fallen from 200 cases: in total, 161, 55 less than the day before. One of the most favorable figures in recent hours has been that of Navarre, where the lowest figure has been reached since August 17 with 68 new cases.