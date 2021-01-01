The Community of Madrid promotes the employment of people with disabilities in the ordinary market

The Board of Governors of the Community of Madrid approved, during an extraordinary meeting, an expenditure of 300,000 euros to finance the 2021 call for grants aimed at facilitating the professional integration of disabled workers in companies in the ordinary labor market of the region.

From the Community, they stress that the objective of this aid is “to promote the hiring of workers whose disability poses particular difficulties of professional integration into the labor market, and that this is done under conditions similar to the rest. employees who perform similar functions “.

Thus, supported employment projects allow these people to benefit from the help of specialized trade coaches who provide individual support in their workstation, guiding and facilitating their social and professional adaptation.

The approved aid is intended to finance the labor and social security costs arising from the hiring of these trainers by mainstream labor market companies or freelancers who directly hire workers with disabilities.

Special employment centers (EWCs), associations, foundations and other non-profit entities that sign an agreement with the ordinary company in question can also benefit from the aid.

Thus, 6,600 euros will be subsidized per year for each person hired with cerebral palsy, mental illness or intellectual disability with a recognized degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%. In the event that the recognized degree of incapacity is equal to or greater than 33% and less than 65%, the aid may reach 4,000 euros.

Finally, it will be 2,500 euros per year when the hired person has a physical or sensory disability with a recognized degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%, or people with a recognized hearing impairment equal to or greater than 33%.

