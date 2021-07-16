The Community of Madrid stops making appointments for the first dose of Pfizer at all its vaccination points

The Community of Madrid has stopped providing appointments for the administration of the first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to all vaccination points in the region due to lack of vial supply, as reported the Ministry of Health to Europa Press.

The government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso demanded the arrival of new doses in the coming weeks because the entry of Pfizer was halved. However, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, transferred this Wednesday to the autonomous communities of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) which, throughout this month and the next, “would try to compensate the communities where the distribution vaccine was assumed a certain point less “.

The adviser himself claims to have raised this question at the Interritorial on Wednesday, where he requested more vaccines for the region, which has received 7,515,545 doses, of which 85.2% have already been administered, or 6,400,207 .

Also the regional executive spokesperson, Enrique Ossorio, recalled this Wednesday that the Community wants to open the self-designation system to more people to speed up the vaccination rate but was limited by the lack of doses.

“At the moment, we want to open more appointments for the population but we are very conditioned by the arrival of the vaccine. We are concerned that Pfizer vaccines this month have halved and that we have many second dose vaccines committed, ”Ossorio said.

Concretely, the percentage of the population of the Community of Madrid with the full guideline amounts to 43.8%. Taking into account only the target population, established in 5.6 million of the 6.8 million citizens of the region, the percentage of vaccinated represents 52.9%, while 70.8% have at least one dose.