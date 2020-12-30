The Community of Madrid, the autonomous region in which female employment has the most weight

The Community of Madrid, the autonomous region in which female employment has the most weight

Almost half of the jobs destroyed (49.5%) are concentrated in three autonomous regions, including the Community of Madrid, 13% of the total, with 90,900 fewer people employed, -2.9% over one year.

In any case, the Community of Madrid remains the second autonomous region where there are more people working, with just over 3 million employees; 15.7% of the total.

As often happens in times of crisis, youth employment has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The number of employed people under 25 fell last year in Madrid by -14.9% year on year.

The community where women receive a greater share of total employment is Madrid, 48.3%.

The Community of Madrides is the fourth with the highest participation of foreign workers, with 15% of total employees.

The Community of Madrids is distinguished by the fact that it is one of the regions in which employees with tertiary education represent more than 50% of the employment, 55.2% specifically.

HRDigital