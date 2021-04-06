The Community of Madrid tried to buy the Sputnik V vaccine outside the government

Publication: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:02 AM

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has held several meetings with representatives of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to discuss the possibility of purchasing doses “due to the failure of the government”, according to sources of the ministry itself. at laSexta.

These same sources assure that the meeting took place on February 11 at the request of the Russian firm, which they consider “the duty of the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero”. During this meeting, the company wanted to know the status of vaccination at national and regional levels given the intention to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine in Galicia.

In addition to this meeting, the Ministry of Health confirms two other meetings to “have all the possibilities open in the future in the fight against the pandemic” and adds that their intention was to “facilitate a pre-purchase agreement” which would benefit the entire national health system, gaining negotiation time while waiting for the vaccine to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

They confirm that it was examined whether there was a way to import Sputnik V into Spain “as other European countries had done”. “At the moment, we don’t have an agreement, but we have to be very careful,” they agree.