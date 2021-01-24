The Community of Madrid trusts Orange to meet the educational needs resulting from the health crisis

Orange won the contract launched by the Ministry of Education and Research of the Autonomous Community of Madrid with the aim of equipping students in vulnerable situations, who can thus follow the courses remotely in case of need arising from the COVID-19 health emergency[FEMININE[FEMININE

The contract, valued at 6.1 million euros, covers the supply of 36,100 tablets, which are distributed to children in primary schools in educational centers in the region.

The provision of this equipment, as well as initiatives such as the recent launch of the first social tariff in the telecommunications sector – intended for beneficiaries of the minimum living income and the minimum insertion income – or the “Gigas Solidarios” project – through which they have with an Internet connection, more than 5,400 families – help guarantee access to online education for all students and strengthen Orange’s commitment to extend the benefits of new technologies to more and more people.

igo Polo, director of public administrations at Orange, underlines: “this project is of great relevance for its contribution to reducing the digital divide between the most disadvantaged families, a challenge to which we want to provide an effective response by taking on a leading role in the digital transformation of education, where in addition, with the support of administrations and their great investment effort, we have already succeeded in promoting mobile connectivity projects for underprivileged students in Catalonia or those in connected schools in Madrid, Castille and Len, Cantabria, Galicia and Spain. Asturias. “

