The Community of Madrid will start vaccinating 30 to 39 year olds the first week of July

Posted: Friday June 25 2021 11:08 AM

The Community of Madrid is making progress in its vaccination process. As the region’s Deputy Health Minister Antonio Zapatero has moved forward, the region will start vaccinating people aged 30 to 39 from the first week of July.

This was indicated by the leader during the weekly press conference in which, together with the director of public health, Elena Andradas, reported on the epidemiological situation in the autonomy of Madrid. In this sense, “the strategy is to quote according to availability”, they indicate.

