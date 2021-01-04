The companies and partner entities of AEDIS ask the Administration to cover the additional costs linked to the pandemic

AEDIS conducted a second survey of its associates to learn about the impact of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and to learn more about the economic and social repercussions, as well as the outlook for the business in the short term.

Unlike the first survey, where only the special employment centers (CEE) were questioned, this time the survey covers the entire disabled care sector and reflects the economic and labor impact of the measures. adopted when expired. the validity of the state of alarm and of the last phase of de-escalation until the so-called “new normal” (July-September 2020).

Special employment centers

It should be noted that 67.7% of the EWCs questioned have retained their workforce. Only 19% say they have had to terminate employment contracts, which shows their commitment to maintaining employment, in particular that of disabled workers.

As for ERTES, only 16% report the existence of workers in this situation. This drop of nearly 45 percentage points compared to the first survey is proportional to the average for other sectors of activity.

Although the survey carried out in May showed a great impact of losses due to Covid-19, during this period it represented only 13% of the workforce.

Among the main measures adopted since the start of the “new normal” in terms of work organization are the use of irregular working hours (53%), shift work (43%) and remote or remote work. teleworking (47%). Other measures have also been implemented such as work teams in bubbles, sectorization of units and services, division by work teams, etc.

With regard to productive activity, almost half of the EWCs say that the work lines which had been stopped during the state of alarm have been reactivated and 41% say that none have stopped. Only 3.4% say they had to permanently close lines, which shows us the strength of the sector.

While the decrease in billing continues to be marked in most centers (about half recorded a decrease of less than 25% compared to the same period of the previous year), these figures reflect an improvement and even in some cases were able to maintain sales and / or increase them.

Specialized care centers and special education centers

During the months of the new normal, both specialized care centers and special education centers have several problems in continuing to provide services on a daily basis. 71.4% of educational centers highlight the lack of adaptation to new models of care in new scenarios, while health centers report difficulties due to the need for qualified workers to maintain activity and cover staff needs, in addition to the uncertainty on the funding of services arranged with the Administration (respectively 56.3% and 58.3%).

Regarding the organization of work, specialized care centers use teleworking (67.3%) and shift work (57.7%), while 53.8% of training centers use teleworking. adaptation of the working day and / or reduction thereof.

These two types of centers therefore had to face a series of additional expenses derived from Covid-19 related to cleaning, adapting spaces and acquiring protective equipment. Likewise, the strengthening of squads has also been one of the most notable elements, especially in specialist care. The results of the survey estimate an average increase of 9% in spending on specialized care compared to the previous year and of 4% in special education.

Proposals from AEDIS partners to improve the current situation

In this scenario, companies and entities in the sector are asking public administrations for a series of measures to cope with the current situation, among which stand out: Cover losses linked to Covid, as well as the additional costs linked to the pandemic that they entail . an additional cost for the organization (protective equipment, adaptation of spaces, personnel, etc.) Increase in the financing of the spaces fitted out due to the obvious increase in costs Better coordination between the Administration and the sector with regard to regulations and action protocols Increase by 25% the salary support subsidy of the SMI in the CEECs, as well as the strengthening of the support units Adaptation and modernization facilities for trades in the CEECs

