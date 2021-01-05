The complaint against Ayuso and the Madrid health and justice advisers for the management of the residences is admitted

Madrid

Updated: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 7:13 PM

Published on: 05.01.2021 18:58

Madrid’s investigating court number 39 accepted the complaint lodged by the Marea de Residencias against the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and the Minister of Justice, Enrique López, for management during the pandemic in six nursing homes. This is indicated on a car to which laSexta has had access.

The complaint, presented by relatives of residents of these centers, concerns the crimes of reckless homicide, injury, failure to help and prevarication. Public posts are not billed for the moment.

The judge will summon 19 of these relatives of the residents to the centers where the negligence was allegedly committed. These are the Domus VI Mirasierra, Aralia Ensanche de Vallecas, Aralia Isabel La Católica, Ballesol Pasillo Verde, Margarita Retuerto and Residencia Manoteras residences.