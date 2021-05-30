The conference schedule – Old Sport Republic

You will be following E3 on jeuxvideo.com and LeStream and want to know when and for which conference you need to connect? Here is the full schedule (which will be gradually updated). E3 2021 (of which jeuxvideo.com is an official partner) will take place remotely from Saturday, June 12th to Tuesday, June 15th. As every year, there are also events outside of E3. Back to the summer conferences (all dates and times are in French, editor’s note).

Indie live exhibition

June 5th, 11am The Indie Live Expo is dedicated to indie gaming and consists of a live stream expected to last less than five hours. Last year 150 independent games were presented there. This year we are promised to exceed the bar of 300 games presented at this event on the sidelines of E3. The event will take place in several parts, with the Indie Live Premiere (games selected by a jury and revelations on upcoming games), then the Indie Picks (a selection of little-known and already available titles) and finally the Indie Waves (15-second Clips of current and upcoming games).

The guerrilla collective

June 5th, 5pm The Guerilla Collective takes place in front of E3 and offers four conferences in one week. The Guerrila Collective Showcase takes place on June 5th at 5pm, followed by the Black Voices in Gaming at 7pm. Another Guerrilla Collective Showcase will take place on June 17th at 5:00 p.m., before the Wholesome Direct event ends at 7:00 p.m., where 75 games will be showcased! We’ll find independent video game players there, among other things. Last year important games like Baldur’s Gate III and Disco Elysium were shown there. Watch the event on the collective’s Twitch channel.

Summer game festival

June 10, 7 p.m. During the summer, the Summer Game Fest is not officially part of E3 2021, although it starts a few days earlier. Presented by Geoff Keighley, there will be a series of conferences on the sidelines of E3 this summer. They start on June 10th, with the last scheduled for August during Gamescom. In particular, if the details of the conferences are not known, we can attend the Days of the Devs panels to give the developers time to present their projects in detail. Many publishers and manufacturers will take part in the Summer Game Fest, including Sony PlayStation, which however will not be represented at E3.

Tribeca games spotlight

June 11th, 9pm Tribeca is primarily a film festival, of course, but on the occasion of E3 2021 the festival kicks off the Tribeca Games Spotlight on June 11th. For the first time, a selection of games will compete for a prize at the 2021 Tribeca Festival, before a live concert featuring the extraordinary soundtrack of Red Dead Redemption II (the Tribeca Film Festival honored LA Noire, another Rockstar game, in its 2011 official Selection). These games are in the running for the first Tribeca Games Award, which is “a brand new game with the potential to improve the art and storytelling in space”. In addition to the demos that can be played in person in New York, Tribeca Games has decided to offer fans the opportunity to test the games remotely starting May 24th. The eight selected games to win the first Tribeca Games Award are: Harold Halibut (Slow Bros.), Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Lost in Random (Zoink Games), NORCO (Geography of Robots), Sable ( Shedworks), Signalis (Rose-Engine), The Big Con (Mighty Yell) and the eagerly awaited 12 Minutes (Nomada Studio).

IGN exhibition

June 11, 10 p.m. IGN is holding its own E3 preview conference as the American media are once again partnering with the event. It will include new games and exclusive gameplay videos, as IGN often does. No details about the featured games yet.

Digital showcase from Devolver

June 12 At this time, the exact time of the broadcast of the Devolver Conference is not known. Year after year, Devolver is expected more and more at E3 thanks to crazy, weird and satirical lectures. Last year the Devolver Conference was even referred to as “EXPLICIT” on some American sites. We hope that actress Mahria Zook will return to her fictional role as Nina Struthers, executive at Devolver, who does the show at every conference. As for the content, hard to predict, even if we are clearly waiting for information on Shadow Warrior 3 and Weird West. We should also see more of Phantom Abyss in Early Access, which was recently announced for release in June.

Ubisoft Forward

June 12th, 9pm Every year the Ubisoft conference follows at E3, because the publisher knows how to put on a show. We usually see music and dance at the annual Just Dance, but also lots of games. This year we should of course see Far Cry 6, but also Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake. We could also learn more about the release of Rainbow Six Quaratine or the next Assassin’s Creed, unless Ubisoft wants to highlight the additional content from Valhalla that has not yet been fully released. Finally, await the dreamiest revelations about the Star Wars game promised by Ubisoft Massive.

Future Games Show / PC Gaming Show

June 13 This year, the Future Games Show and the PC Gaming Show will follow up on E3 and will take place on June 13 (no schedule yet). The following two conferences promise 150 minutes of trailers and announcements. As always, the Future Games Show will feature both AAA and indie games. This will be the fourth edition after three Future Games shows with a total of 45 million viewers. As the name suggests, the PC Gaming Show is dedicated to the PC platform. The PC Gaming Show was founded in 2015 to bring together developers and manufacturers, software and hardware, and brought together 5.9 million viewers during the 2020 edition. We’ll be able to see so much material from Oculus, AMD, Intel, and just games. If no announcement has been made about the details of the content, we can count on pictures and information about the games announced earlier this week.

Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase Show

June 13th, 7pm For the first time since Microsoft took over the publisher, we have the chance to see what a conference between Xbox and Bethesda looks like. According to the latest rumors, Xbox has 5 AAA games to showcase at the conference, including games released by Bethesda. If the more daring (and optimists) are hoping to see The Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield, the more likely it is to see Fable’s restart in pictures, the next Forza Motorsport, or Obsidian’s RPG, Avowed. On the Bethesda side we are waiting for Deathloop, the next game from Arcane Lyons, likely announcements for Fallout 76 and maybe Ghostwire Tokyo which will be out in October. Announced by a teaser last January, we were also able to see a little more of the Indiana Jones game announced by Bethesda.

Limited Edition Games # LRG3

June 14th, 10 p.m. Limited Run Games, which produce physical versions of digital games and re-releases of classics, announced a new # LRG3 conference live on their Twitch channel, just like last year. This year, Limited Run will present 25 titles in physical versions. They also announced that they would offer gifts every fifteen minutes throughout their lives. We don’t know what games will be shown, with the exception of Zombies Ate my Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, which will be released on June 29th.

Steam Neo Fest

June 16 – June 22 The Steam Neo Fest (next festival, in its original version) was formerly known as the Steam Game Festival and is an opportunity for Valve to highlight certain titles on its Steam platform. Hundreds of demos will be available for free to all Steam users throughout the event. A privilege knowing that Steam sometimes presents demo games several months before they are released. In addition, several live conferences will follow from June 16-22, highlighting different studios and different games.

EA Play Live

July 22nd EA Play has been outside of E3 for several years, but this time it’s especially outside of a time perspective! If the event usually takes place at the same time or shortly before it, this time the EA Play will take place more than a month after the end of E3 2021. Like every year, we find FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, but we’re going to add F1 2021 this year, which will be released a few days before the conference. We hope to see Battlefield 6 too. It would also be possible to see the announcement of a new Star Wars game from EA, and why not an unexpected surprise? Nintendo and Square Enix will be attending E3 2021 but have not yet announced any dates for their conferences. We will update this page as soon as new information on the conference schedule is announced. After that, you can watch Gamescom 2021 from August 25-29 and the Tokyo Game Show from September 30th to October 3rd. A summer and back-to-school season that promises to be busy and that is being followed on jeuxvideo.com!