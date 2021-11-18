the-consecrated-and-the-promises-coincide-in-a-latin-grammy-full-of-controversy

A cockfight heated up the Latin Grammy stage this year. The crossing of blows between two heavyweights, the Colombian J Balvin and the Puerto Rican Residente, was the best way to prepare the ground for the return of the Spanish music gala to Las Vegas, the city where boxers become legend. Balvin called for a boycott of the awards for not giving reggaeton a fair place. The former member of Calle 13 responded by calling him a hypocrite . An exchange that has garnered attention, but has covered delivery number 22 (early Thursday morning 18 at Friday 19 in Spain) of the Latin music industry , an edition that mixes consecrated names with rising promises.

Balvin poisoned the conversation in September, using a reference to his enormous success Your poison , nominated for best reggaeton performance, a few days after the applicants were announced. The prizes in the , after the pandemic forced a virtual ceremony in Miami last year.

It is not the first time that the Colombian Balvin has led a rebellion. He also did it in 2019 when the great names of the genre (Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and himself) were excluded from the awards stellar in a night conquered by Rosalía. That boycott seemed to repeat the arguments that led Hiphoppa Donald Glover, known as Childish Gambino, to snub the Grammys and not attend a night when rap made history by winning the most coveted awards.

Reggaeton continues, if that is possible, consolidating in Latin America, a region that is successful in many of its countries, in addition to the United States. Between the disputes between the two reggaeton artists, a man from Madrid known to few as Antón Álvarez Alfaro and by many as C. Tangana has accidentally crept in. El Madrileño is nominated in five categories, including recording and album of the year. You are called to be one of those who give the bell. The surprise would be little judging by the excellent reviews that the album has had and the viral consumption of its home concert for National Public Radio, which has as many visits on YouTube as its controversial video Atheist, filmed with Nathy Peluso in the cathedral of Toledo.

At the head of the nominations is the Colombian of 27 years Camilo, who has achieved 10 nominations with his second album, My hands . The singer originally from Medellín, and son-in-law of the successful interpreter Ricardo Montaner (who also aspires to the recording of the year award), will be one of those who will perform at the gala at the MGM casino. The Mexican Gloria Trevi, the Chilean Mon Laferte, the Cubans from Gente de Zona, Jon Secada, the Brazilian Nando Reis and Tangana, among others, will also sing. The seven Portuguese-speaking awards will be presented at a pre-ceremony. Among the nominees is Marília Mendonça, the well-known interpreter of sertanejo, a very popular genre in Brazil, with more than 100 million views, who recently passed away at 26 years in a plane crash.

Juan Luis Guerra is a candidate for six awards. The Dominican is another of the great favorites in a night in which he will show his versatility. He is nominated with Montaner for a Christian song, God wanted it that way . Also in the album category by Privé, a minimum unplugged of five songs from his extensive repertoire that barely reaches 17 minutes long. In addition, he lends his iconic voice along with the Venezuelan Nella to My guitar , by the Spanish musician and producer Javier Limón, who won several awards from the Latin industry in 2004 and 2015, plus a Grammy in 2009 by Together forever , by Bebo and Chucho Valdés.

Guerra is not the only giant nominated. Rubén Blades’ most recent production, Salswing, aspires to become album of the year with a mix of salsa classics and jazz standards performed by an orchestra led by Roberto Slim. Although Panamanians leave empty-handed in the category, they will not leave MGM without recognition from their peers. The industry has named Blades Person of the Year, an award that has been reserved since 2000 to a handful of greats like Joan Manuel Serrat, Vicente Fernández, Roberto Carlos and Shakira. The father of Pedro Navajas, of 73 years, he has won nine Grammys and another eight gramophones awarded by the Latin organization for songs such as Plastic and The singer .

C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro in an elevator in the video for ‘Hong Kong’, included in the album competing for the Grammy, ‘El madrileño’.

Blades studied law in his country and a postgraduate degree at Harvard. He was a candidate for the presidency of Panama and Minister of Tourism. He has been nominated for an Emmy and has had over fifty performances in film and television. It is essential to understand the roots and expansion of music in Spanish in the United States. It arrived in 1974 in Miami, but shortly thereafter headed northeast to New York. In 1978 published Siembra with Willie Colón, who became for years a bestseller and a salsa masterpiece.

The two figures worked in seven productions throughout 20 years, but they grew apart over time. “When people began to distinguish me not only as a vocalist but also as a writer, it caused friction, and the relationship changed. It’s a real shame that our connection has been interrupted, ”Blades, whose opinion is valued as that of an intellectual in Latin America, told critic Ernesto Lechner. In advance of this Thursday’s gala, a tribute evening was organized on Wednesday with the Delgado orchestra performing the greatest hits from the Blades repertoire.